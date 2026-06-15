Prince Harry Seated Behind Hollywood Elite at NBA Finals as Experts Question Sussexes' US Media Appeal

Prince Harry attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio but was seated in the eighth row behind A‑list celebrities, while the Knicks won their first title since 1973. Royal analysts suggest the Sussexes' initial US media appeal is diminishing after costly deals and high‑profile interviews.

The NBA Finals have drawn a glittering array of celebrities, with Taylor Swift , Timothee Chalamet , Kylie Jenner , and Ben Stiller occupying premium courtside seats for New York Knicks games.

Amid this star-studded atmosphere, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at Game 5 of the Finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks, but was seated in the eighth row. He attended the match in San Antonio alongside US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane, sitting beside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver a few rows back from the court, behind many of Hollywood's biggest names.

The game concluded with the New York Knicks securing their first NBA title since 1973 via a 94-90 victory. Other notable attendees included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney with music producer boyfriend Scooter Braun, director Spike Lee, actors John Turturro and Tracy Morgan. The Duchess of Sussex and the couple's children were absent.

The royal pair have frequently been seen at sporting events since relocating to the United States in 2020, including a recent appearance at the NBA All-Star Game in February. Prince Harry, 41, was already in Texas for the Warrior Games - an event for wounded, injured, or ill military personnel organized by the US Government - when he attended the final.

His appearance came shortly after King Charles celebrated his official birthday with the Trooping the Colour ceremony, a display of British military pageantry in London. The Princess of Wales and her children joined the Queen and spectators at Horse Guards Parade, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis watching from a balcony. Harry's placement behind A‑list celebrities at one of America's biggest sporting events has sparked commentary about the shifting media landscape for the Sussexes.

Royal experts, featured in Channel 5's documentary "Harry & Meghan: Has America Had Enough?

", suggest the initial goodwill toward the couple after their 2021 move has waned. While US media companies initially offered lucrative deals - Netflix reportedly spent around £60 million and Spotify about £15 million - subsequent projects like the Oprah interview and Harry's memoir "Spare" may have saturated the market. The Daily Mail's Richard Kay noted America initially embraced Harry as someone starting anew, but now Netflix and other partners may be questioning the return on investment.

Alexander Larman, author of "Power and Glory: Elizabeth II and the Rebirth of Royalty", added that Netflix might have gambled too heavily on a public appetite that may not exist





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry NBA Finals Knicks San Antonio Spurs Hollywood Celebrities Taylor Swift Timothee Chalamet Kylie Jenner Ben Stiller Sydney Sweeney Spike Lee Meghan Markle Sussex Netflix Deal Spotify Oprah Interview Spare Memoir Warrior Games Trooping The Colour King Charles Media Deals Royal Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William appears to send message to Harry at Trooping the ColourThe 43-year-old has been pictured leading the line at the historic event

Read more »

Timothee Chalamet and other A-listers celebrate as New York Knicks win NBA FinalsThe New York Knicks have won the NBA Finals, with Timothee Chalamet and other celebrities in attendance to celebrate the team's victory. The Knicks took down the San Antonio Spurs in a 94-90 win, sending fans and celebrities into a frenzy. Chalamet, who has been a big Knicks fan for years, was spotted at the game and celebrated on the court with players and other attendees.

Read more »

Prince Harry attends NBA finals in Texas, hours after King's birthday celebrationPrince Harry attended game five of the NBA finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks with US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The royal couple has made regular appearances at sporting events since their 2020 move to the United States.

Read more »

The best photos of the royals enjoying F1 – from Prince Harry to ultra-glam Monaco royalsIt's not just us who are obsessed with Formula 1, with members of royal families across the globe regularly rocking up to enjoy Grand Prix weekends live

Read more »