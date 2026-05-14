Prince Harry Speaks Out Against Antisemitism in Britain

Prince Harry has spoken out about antisemitism in Britain and claims he has learned from his own 'past mistakes' - decades after wearing a Nazi uniform to a party. He has penned an opinion piece in The New Statesman, lamenting the 'deeply troubling' antisemitism currently on the rise in the UK.

Prince Harry has spoken out about antisemitism in Britain and claims he has learned from his own 'past mistakes' - decades after wearing a Nazi uniform to a party.

A wave of recent antisemitic attacks have targeted the Jewish community prompting calls to ban pro-Palestine 'hate marches' and police forces to bolster their enforcement teams. Two worshippers were knifed to death at a Manchester synagogue during the holiday of Yom Kippur in October, while two men were stabbed on the streets of Golders Green in north London last month.

And there has been a series of similarly concerning incidents in the intervening months, leaving many British Jews afraid to show their faith publicly. The Duke of Sussex has now penned an opinion piece in The New Statesman, lamenting the 'deeply troubling' antisemitism currently on the rise in the UK. Referencing the recent attacks, Harry said that 'hatred directed at people for who they are, or what they believe, is not protest. It is prejudice'.

The Duke also said he had learned from his own 'past mistakes', 21 years on from the infamous photograph of him wearing a Nazi uniform to a party aged 20. The story made global headlines after an image of Harry in the costume featured on the front page of The Sun newspaper. Police Taser and detain a suspect in Golders Green after two Jewish men were stabbed last month.

The Duke of Sussex wore the Nazi uniform at a party thrown by Olympic show jumper Richard Meade. Harry stressed the importance of 'legitimate protest', adding that he felt compelled to speak out because in his view standing on the sidelines allows 'hate and extremism to flourish unchecked'. He also wrote about the 'deep and justified alarm' at the scale of loss in Gaza and Lebanon but argued people must be more 'clear' about where their anger is directed.

Read More Anti-Semitic hate crimes in London hit two-year high, new figures reveal. The piece is critical of the lack of nuance in much of the media discourse in the wake of the recent spate of antisemitic attacks in the UK. The duke bemoans how polarised public debate has become and said it deepens the confusion that 'fuels division'.

Harry acknowledged the instinct to speak out, march and call for an end to suffering was 'human and necessary' but that people must be clear that the 'onus falls squarely on the state – not an entire people'. While he references the actions of 'the state' throughout, he at no point names Israel during the New Statesman piece.

The suspected Manchester synagogue attacker wearing what is believed to be a suicide belt, with three terrified people inside the synagogue staring through windows. He concluded his piece with an appeal for 'unity' and a call for people to stand against antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate 'wherever it appears'. When anger is turned towards communities – whether Jewish, Muslim, or any other – it ceases to be a call for justice and becomes something far more corrosive





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Antisemitism Britain Harry Nazi Uniform Olympic Show Jumper Richard Meade The New Statesman The Sun Newspaper Hate Marches Hate Crimes Jewish Community Manchester Synagogue Nazi Protest State Actions Violence And Destruction Zionism Unity

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