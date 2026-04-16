Prince Harry States Royal Role 'Killed' Mother; Meghan Reveals Decade of Online Abuse

On day three of their Australian tour, Prince Harry expressed his lifelong reluctance to be a working royal, believing it contributed to his mother Princess Diana's death. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle disclosed enduring ten years of severe online bullying and trolling. The couple also discussed mental health and social media's dangers with students.

Prince Harry has revealed his deep-seated aversion to royal life, stating he never desired to be a working royal, believing it contributed to his mother Princess Diana's tragic death. These highly personal sentiments were shared during the third day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of Australia, a day marked by both public engagements and candid disclosures.

Speaking at the prestigious InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, where tickets cost $1,000, Harry described experiencing feelings of being lost, betrayed, and powerless throughout his life. He confessed to burying his head in the sand for many years regarding his royal duties, a period that ended with his and Meghan's decision to step down and relocate to the United States. Harry elaborated on this sentiment, directly linking his reluctance to his mother's passing. He recounted his thoughts shortly after Diana's death, stating, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it. It killed my mum, and I was very much against it.' He explained that a shift in his perspective occurred when he began to consider how he could leverage his unique platform and resources to effect positive change in the world, a re-evaluation heavily influenced by his mother's potential wishes for him. This realization, he said, fundamentally altered his outlook. Earlier that day, the royal couple engaged with students at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, discussing the profound impact of social media on mental health and encouraging young people to remain resilient. Meghan shared her own deeply personal experiences, revealing the relentless online harassment she has endured for a decade. 'For now, ten years, every day for ten years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world,' she disclosed, defiantly adding, 'I'm still here.' Her husband's protective demeanor was evident when he appeared visibly annoyed as a reporter obstructed Meghan's path while requesting a selfie during a walk along Melbourne's Scar Tree Walk. The couple had been participating in an event celebrating Aboriginal culture when the incident occurred. Continuing his remarks at the InterEdge Summit, where he addressed themes of leadership, psychosocial safety, and human connection in the workplace, Harry acknowledged the widespread feelings of anxiety, stress, helplessness, and overwhelm prevalent in contemporary society. He admitted to struggling with the expectation to appear as though he had everything under control, contrasting this with his internal reality. Harry emphasized that while his personal experiences may be extraordinary, the emotions they evoke are universal. He spoke candidly about the disorienting nature of loss at any age and how grief can be damaging if left unaddressed, especially when experienced under intense public scrutiny from a young age. He detailed periods of feeling overwhelmed, lost, betrayed, and powerless, often under constant pressure, yet feeling compelled to maintain a facade of normalcy to avoid disappointing others. For years, he confessed, he coped by becoming numb, which he found easier but lacked the necessary coping mechanisms. The Duke explained that fatherhood significantly altered his perspective, increasing his awareness of the ripple effects of emotional states within a family. He highlighted that parental overwhelm impacts children and that support for an individual benefits the entire family. A pivotal realization for him was understanding that seeking assistance is not a sign of weakness but rather a demonstration of strength. Following his speech, Prince Harry engaged in a conversation with Australian business leader Brendan Nelson, reiterating his aversion to his former royal role post-mother's death, citing its profound negative impact on her life





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