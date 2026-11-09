Prince Harry Steps Back from BetterUp Leadership Role

Prince Harry transitions from Chief Impact Officer to Senior Adviser at BetterUp following his return to the UK, prompting speculation about his future corporate involvement.

Prince Harry has officially stepped down from his position as Chief Impact Officer at the Silicon Valley mental health company BetterUp. The Duke of Sussex, who holds the title of Duke of Sussex, moved back to the United Kingdom in August with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children. This organizational change marks a significant shift in his professional engagements in the United States, occurring just weeks after he expressed a desire to reconcile with his family in Britain. The transition from an executive leadership role to a more advisory capacity signals a potential winding down of his active corporate responsibilities in America.

BetterUp Leadership Transition Details

The change in status for Prince Harry was announced by Alexi Robichaux, the Chief Executive Officer of BetterUp. Robichaux stated that Harry would no longer serve as the Chief Impact Officer after five years with the organization. The company described the move as a positive development that allows Harry to focus on different priorities. He will now operate under the new title of Senior Adviser, a role that has been in place for five years since he initially joined the firm.

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Harry originally accepted the position with a reported annual deal valued at one million dollars. His primary objective upon joining was to help create impact in people's lives through the promotion of mental fitness and coaching. The new arrangement is intended to provide him with more time to grow his portfolio of investments and pursue new business opportunities. It also allows him to continue supporting philanthropic causes that are close to his heart without the day-to-day executive pressures of the previous role.

Stakeholder Perspectives on the Move

Alexi Robichaux publicly praised Prince Harry for his contributions to BetterUp during his tenure. He highlighted Harry's adept understanding of the power of coaching and his role in championing the belief that coaching should be available to everyone. Robichaux thanked Harry for what he helped build and expressed satisfaction that they could continue working together in this new capacity. He noted that Harry was one of the most prominent voices making the case for mental fitness when he first joined the company.

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Prince Harry has previously spoken openly about his own mental health struggles and the value he found in coaching. He once stated that he was matched with a coach who provided sound advice and a fresh perspective. He intended to help create impact in people's lives by promoting proactive coaching as a tool for personal development and increased awareness. His role involved advocating for mental fitness and guiding the company's social mission in the United States market.

Company Culture and External Criticism

Despite the public praise from leadership, the internal culture at BetterUp has faced significant scrutiny from employees and former staff. Past and present employees have described the US-based business as a toxic work environment that is psychologically unsafe. Some workers reported that everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear due to the company's management practices. These criticisms stand in contrast to the polished public image promoted by executives like Alexi Robichaux and Prince Harry.

Further allegations included claims that BetterUp operates as an elitist club of leaders lacking a moral compass. One worker claimed in 2024 that the company lacks self-awareness and prioritizes profit over ethical conduct. A chief executive who used the company's services vowed never to do so again, citing concerns about confidentiality and privacy during coaching calls. The sales team was described as predatory, with another individual noting poor pay, pressure to sell, and repeated layoffs as reasons for backing out.

Recent Activities and Royal Family Context

The timing of this corporate departure coincides with Prince Harry's low-profile return to Britain. He made a surprise appearance at the Brackley Town Remembrance Service, marking the first Remembrance Sunday since he and Meghan Markle returned to the UK. Harry kept a low profile at the event in Northamptonshire, standing alongside local residents while wearing his military medals and a poppy. This appearance was distinct from the high-profile attendance of his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, at the Cenotaph in London.

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Speculation is mounting that Prince Harry is stepping away from corporate life entirely. This move comes just weeks after he signaled a desire to heal the rift with his father and brother. The role at BetterUp was one of the first high-profile positions he secured after moving to the US following Megxit. His departure from the Chief Impact Officer role may indicate a permanent shift in focus away from American corporate engagements toward his family and philanthropic work in the United Kingdom.