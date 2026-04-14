Prince Harry Sued by His Own Charity, Sentebale, Amidst Australian Tour

Prince Harry and his charity, Sentebale, founded in memory of Princess Diana, are embroiled in a legal battle, overshadowing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australian tour focused on mental health and community resilience.

Despite the controversies surrounding Prince Harry 's memoir and public life, a surprising turn of events has emerged, eliciting a sense of sympathy. His longstanding charity, Sentebale , co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, is now suing him for libel. This lawsuit casts a shadow over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's current tour of Australia , where they are focusing on mental health, community resilience, and support for veterans and their families. Their itinerary includes visits to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, private meetings, and special projects. However, the legal battle with Sentebale dominates the narrative, overshadowing the tour's positive aims. The situation is particularly poignant, given Sentebale 's core mission: supporting orphans and children affected by HIV/AIDS, a cause deeply personal to both Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The heart of the dispute lies in a bitter feud between Prince Harry and Sentebale's chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. Harry, who resigned as patron last year, along with other disgruntled trustees, has been embroiled in a very public war of words with Chandauka. The charity accuses Harry and his former Sentebale trustee, Mark Dyer, of conducting a media campaign that has harmed the organization and forced it to divert resources into managing a reputational crisis. Harry, expressing deep emotional distress, cited the breakdown of the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board as the reason for his departure. The legal action, lodged in the High Court in London, alleges defamation, a claim fiercely rejected by Harry and Dyer. They argue that charitable funds are being misused to pursue legal action against those who built and supported the organization for nearly two decades, diverting resources from the communities the charity was created to serve. The details of the defamation claim have not been made public, but Sentebale seeks the High Court’s ‘intervention, protection and restitution.’

The implications of this legal battle are significant. Sentebale, established 20 years ago in honor of Princess Diana, has witnessed a decline in donations since Harry’s departure. While Dr. Chandauka insists that the litigation will be funded by external sources, the refusal to disclose the case's financiers raises further questions. The Charity Commission previously investigated allegations against Harry made by Dr. Chandauka, clearing him of wrongdoing. The situation is further complicated by accusations of ‘misogynoir,’ which many found ironic given Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen in Australia, looking cheerful while being shadowed by the controversy surrounding Sentebale's legal action against them. The case raises concerns about the use of charitable funds for internal disputes and the reputational damage such conflicts inflict on the charity and its founders.





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