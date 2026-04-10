Prince Harry Sued by Sentebale Charity Amidst Leadership Dispute

Sentebale, the charity founded by Prince Harry, has filed a High Court lawsuit against the Duke of Sussex and his friend, Mark Dyer, alleging libel and slander. This action follows a bitter dispute with the charity's chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, and has resulted in operational disruption, reputational harm, and financial difficulties for the organization, which supports young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana. The lawsuit is funded externally, avoiding use of charitable funds.

Prince Harry faces a lawsuit from Sentebale , the charity he co-founded in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana. The legal action, launched in the High Court, alleges libel and slander against the Duke of Sussex and his friend, Mark Dyer, who formerly served as his royal equerry. The dispute stems from a highly publicized rift with Sentebale 's chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka , leading to significant operational and reputational damage to the organization.

Sentebale, which supports young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, claims the controversy has caused operational disruption, reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and strategic partners, and an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership. The charity emphasizes that the costs of the lawsuit are covered by external funding, ensuring no charitable funds are used. The conflict has triggered a series of events, including mass resignations from the board and a reduction in staff, contributing to a financial strain on the organization. This case highlights the challenges of navigating internal disputes within a charitable framework, especially when involving high-profile individuals and public perception.\The genesis of this legal battle lies in a bitter public feud between Prince Harry and Sophie Chandauka. Harry dramatically resigned from the charity's board last year, deeming her leadership 'untenable'. The conflict began in 2024 when the Sentebale board questioned Chandauka about a £400,000 bill for consultants, expressing concerns about the return on investment. Chandauka, in response, lodged a complaint with the Charity Commission, alleging bullying, misogyny, and racism. The Charity Commission investigated these accusations but found no evidence of bullying. However, it did identify weak governance within the charity and criticized all parties involved for allowing the internal dispute to become public. The subsequent resignation of the trustees en masse in March 2025, blaming Chandauka's leadership as 'almost dictatorial', further deepened the crisis. Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, also resigned as patrons, citing the situation as untenable. The fallout from the dispute led to substantial financial difficulties. Sentebale's financial situation deteriorated, with monthly income dropping by a quarter and cash reserves dwindling from £1.5 million to £207,000 by December 2024. The charity has responded by reducing staffing levels, including layoffs in both its London and Botswana offices. The recent staff cuts, including the global head of finance and compliance, and reports of potential cash flow problems further underscore the magnitude of the financial difficulties faced by the charity.\In the wake of this internal turmoil, Sentebale's operations and reputation have suffered. Public court records do not offer any specifics on the exact claims of libel and slander made against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer. Sentebale's purpose is to support vulnerable children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in the southern African nations of Lesotho and Botswana. The financial strain has been exacerbated by the loss of staff and the reduced income, thus impacting its capability to give the services for which it was created. The charity had to reduce staff in the UK and Botswana in order to save £1 million. Published accounts confirm the impact of the dispute, as the charity almost exhausted its reserves by the end of 2024. The legal action and financial strain raise serious questions about the charity's future and the implications of its internal conflicts. The ongoing situation casts a shadow over the valuable work the organization undertakes and raises concerns for the young people who rely on its support. The impact of the internal dispute is clearly visible in the financial results and staff cuts. Harry has also expressed his concern about the impact on the children who rely on Sentebale's support





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