Prince Harry Sued by Sentebale Charity in Libel and Slander Lawsuit

Sentebale, the charity founded by Prince Harry, has launched a High Court lawsuit against him and his friend, Mark Dyer, following a dispute over leadership. The lawsuit, alleging libel and slander, comes after a bitter public feud with the charity's chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, and significant financial difficulties for the organization.

Prince Harry faces a legal battle with Sentebale , the charity he established in memory of his mother, Princess Diana . The High Court lawsuit, filed for libel and slander, targets the Duke of Sussex and his close friend and former royal equerry, Mark Dyer. This legal action stems from a highly public and acrimonious dispute that unfolded last year, culminating in Harry's departure from Sentebale 's board.

The conflict centered around the leadership of chairwoman Sophie Chandauka, whom Harry deemed to be leading the organization in a detrimental manner. Sentebale, meaning 'forget-me-not' in the language of Lesotho, where the charity primarily operates, has been struggling with financial difficulties since the prince’s exit. The core of the disagreement involved a significant expenditure on consultants, approximately £400,000, that the board questioned for its value. \The situation escalated when Chandauka, after being asked to step down, instead lodged complaints with the Charity Commission, alleging bullying, misogyny, and racism. These accusations were vehemently denied by Prince Harry. Following an investigation, the commission found no evidence to support the claims of bullying, but it did criticize the governance of the charity and the handling of the internal conflict. In March 2025, the trustees of Sentebale resigned en masse, citing Chandauka's allegedly 'almost dictatorial' leadership style as a primary factor. Both Prince Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, subsequently resigned as patrons of the charity, declaring the situation to be 'untenable'. The breakdown in the relationship with Chandauka has been described by Harry as 'devastating,' and he has expressed concern that the repercussions of the leadership crisis would primarily affect the vulnerable children who rely on Sentebale's support. Court records provided no specifics concerning the claims made in the lawsuit against Harry and Mr. Dyer, who was also a trustee of the charity.\The repercussions of this leadership crisis have been far-reaching, leading to significant financial strain and operational cutbacks for Sentebale. In an effort to mitigate losses, the charity has been forced to make substantial staff reductions in both the UK and Botswana, aiming to save £1 million. The London office saw four out of five employees made redundant, including the global head of finance and compliance, and sources indicate that similar cuts were implemented in Botswana, impacting approximately one in five staff members. This has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and anxiety among the remaining staff. Published financial reports reveal that Sentebale depleted nearly all its reserves during the course of the dispute. The charity witnessed a 25% drop in monthly income, and a significant decrease in cash reserves, falling from £1.5 million to just £207,000 by December 2024. This severe financial downturn raises concerns about the long-term viability of the charity and its ability to continue providing support to the young people it serves in Lesotho and Botswana, further underscoring the severity of the rift and its impact on the organization's core mission





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry Sentebale Lawsuit Libel Slander Sophie Chandauka Charity Princess Diana Financial Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle makes major decision as she tells Prince Harry: 'It’s time to move on'With their trip to Australia just days away, Meghan Markle is determined to start a new chapter - whether Prince Harry likes it or not. Read more on heat.

Read more »

Leaked Document Reveals Details of Prince Harry and Meghan's Upcoming Australian TripDetails of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming visit to Australia have been revealed, showcasing their plans for engagements focused on veterans, mental health, and community support. The itinerary, outlined in a leaked document, reveals efforts to manage media perception and maintain a focus on their charitable work.

Read more »

Prince Harry sued by Sentebale charity in High Court defamation claimOnline court filings show that Harry is a defendant in a libel or slander claim alongside Mark Dyer

Read more »

Prince Harry being sued for defamation by kids charity, courts records showThe Duke of Sussex co-founded the charity in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Read more »

Prince Harry sued for defamation by charity he founded after 'bullying' rowPrince Harry is being sued for defamation by a charity he co-founded, court records show.

Read more »

Prince Harry sued for defamation by charity he co-founded after falloutThe Duke of Sussex is being sued for defamation by the Sentebale charity he co-founded, according to High Court records

Read more »