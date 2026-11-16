Prince Harry Visits Lviv To Support Ukrainian Veterans And Invictus Team

The Duke of Sussex makes his fourth trip to Ukraine, meeting wounded soldiers in Lviv and pledging support for the nation's largest Invictus Games team in 2027.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, marking his fourth trip to the country since the conflict with Russia began. Prince Harry, who is 42 years old, traveled to the region to meet with wounded veterans and medical professionals. During the visit, he addressed attendees at the first international War Trauma Conference, telling the crowd they would win the war and be set up for success afterward.

Support For Trauma Treatment And Rehabilitation

Prince Harry arrived at the Superhumans Centre, a specialized facility for medical care, prosthetics, and rehabilitation, to witness the work being done for injured personnel. He took the stage at the All-Ukrainian War Trauma Center, which is hosting the first conference dedicated to modern approaches for treating combat-related trauma. The Duke acknowledged that his presence in the region involved taking a risk, but he stated that every visit brings him feelings of welcome and warmth. He emphasized that Ukraine's experience in helping injured military personnel and civilians will serve as the foundation for rebuilding the country after the war ends.

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Engagement With Invictus Games Athletes

Prince Harry was dressed casually in a dark hooded puffer jacket, dark blue trousers, and brown desert boots while attending a series of events throughout the day. He visited a school sports hall to watch wheelchair rugby players vie for a spot on Ukraine's team for next year's Invictus Games. The Duke joined in a game of pickleball with Ukrainian war veterans and was seen grinning as he held up a young boy for a photograph. He also signed a ball during the trials for the Ukraine Invictus Games team, demonstrating his continued support for the athletic movement he founded.

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Historical Context And Stakeholder Perspectives

Ukraine is planning to send 60 competitors, its largest ever team, to the 2027 edition of the Invictus Games, which is scheduled to take place in Birmingham. The country has approximately 1.4 million combat veterans, more than 10 percent of whom have disabilities. During the visit, Prince Harry hugged Valery Odainyk, a former contestant at the Invictus Games in Canada in 2025 who has an amputated leg. Odainyk, a 41-year-old active serviceman, explained to the Duke that his involvement in sport started and continues with the Invictus Games, despite maintaining his military duties.

Past Visits And Future Commitments

This weekend's trip follows a visit in April 2026, just days after the Duke completed a tour of Australia with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. He previously declared in September 2025 that he would do everything possible to help Ukrainian soldiers injured in the war. During a visit to Kyiv that same month, the city had been hit with Russian cruise missiles just two days earlier. Prince Harry stated that when the war is over and Ukraine wins, the Invictus movement will be ready to support the nation in holding its own Invictus Games.