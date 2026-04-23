Prince Louis Celebrates Eighth Birthday with Heartwarming Family Photos and Video

The Prince and Princess of Wales share a rare glimpse into their family life with a new video and portrait to mark Prince Louis’s eighth birthday, showcasing the young royal enjoying a coastal holiday and receiving an outpouring of affection from the public.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have offered a heartwarming look into their family life, sharing a new video and photograph to celebrate Prince Louis ’s eighth birthday.

The images, captured by photographer Matt Porteous during their Easter break, showcase a beaming Prince Louis enjoying a coastal holiday. The video and portrait were released on Kensington Palace’s social media channels, accompanied by a message thanking supporters for their birthday wishes. Louis, known for his playful personality, is pictured leaning against a boat, sporting a blue jumper, and appears remarkably grown up.

The release of these images provides a rare and cherished glimpse into the private lives of the Wales family, resonating with royal fans worldwide. The young Prince, who attends Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was last seen publicly at the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel, where he displayed exemplary behaviour, a contrast to his often cheeky antics during official engagements.

This maturity was noted by many observers, who commented on his increasingly refined appearance. The family’s Easter holiday provided the backdrop for these special birthday portraits, continuing a tradition of marking significant milestones with images captured by Matt Porteous, a photographer frequently chosen by the Waleses for family occasions. The seafaring theme of the photograph also holds familial significance, connecting Louis to his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, and grandfather, King Charles, both of whom had distinguished Naval careers.

The outpouring of affection from the public has been significant, with hundreds of well-wishers leaving heartfelt messages online. Fans have remarked on Louis’s resemblance to his mother, Kate, and his growing maturity. The birthday celebrations come as Prince Louis continues his education at Lambrook School, where he is developing alongside his older brother and sister.

The release of these images serves as a reminder of the Prince’s growing presence within the Royal Family and the public’s enduring fascination with the Wales children. From his first public appearance outside the Lindo Wing in 2018 to these recent birthday portraits, Prince Louis has captured the hearts of many, and his eighth birthday is being celebrated with warmth and affection by royal enthusiasts around the globe.

The images offer a sweet and intimate moment, showcasing a happy and thriving young royal





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