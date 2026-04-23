Prince Louis Celebrates Eighth Birthday with New Portrait

Prince William and Princess Kate have released a new photograph of Prince Louis to mark his eighth birthday. The portrait, taken during a family holiday in Cornwall, shows the young prince looking grown up and confident.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated Prince Louis 's eighth birthday by releasing a new photograph of the young royal. The portrait, captured by family photographer Matt Porteous during a holiday in Cornwall, shows Louis with his arms crossed, wearing a blue Boden jumper, against a seaside backdrop.

The image was shared on Kensington Palace's social media channels with a simple 'Happy birthday, Louis! Eight today!

' message, prompting an outpouring of birthday wishes from well-wishers. This year's photograph follows a tradition of annual birthday portraits showcasing Louis's growth and personality. Previous images have included Louis exploring the garden on his first birthday, creating colourful handprints during lockdown, confidently riding his bicycle before starting nursery school, and enjoying a beach outing with his family. These photos, often taken by his mother, Princess Kate, offer a glimpse into the young prince's life and development.

Fans have consistently commented on Louis's resemblance to his older brother, Prince George, and his increasingly mature appearance. His playful antics at royal events, such as the Easter Service at St George's Chapel, have also endeared him to the public, with observers noting his improved behaviour and respectful demeanor. Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23, 2018, at St Mary's Hospital in London.

The new portrait adds to a growing collection of official images documenting his journey from a rosy-cheeked toddler to a young boy on the cusp of adolescence. The consistent release of these photographs provides a personal touch to the royal family's public image, allowing the public to share in the milestones of Prince Louis's life. The tradition of Princess Kate taking many of these photos highlights her skill as a photographer and her dedication to capturing these precious family moments.

The images released over the years show a happy, active child enjoying his childhood, and the latest portrait is no exception, showcasing a young prince growing up before the world's eyes





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