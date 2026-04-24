Prince Louis's Birthday Portraits Reveal Striking Resemblance to Prince William

New photos and a video released for Prince Louis's eighth birthday highlight his remarkable likeness to his father, Prince William, at the same age, sparking comparisons among royal fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently celebrated their youngest son, Prince Louis , turning eight with the release of a new picture and video showcasing his playful Easter holiday in Cornwall .

The images depict Louis diving into the sea, playing cricket, and building sandcastles, radiating joy and adventure. Royal watchers were immediately struck by the remarkable resemblance between eight-year-old Louis and his father, Prince William, at the same age. A comparison to a 1990 photograph of Prince William on a family holiday in Mallorca, Spain, reveals a striking similarity in their grins, hair, and even the way they squint in the sunlight.

This isn't an isolated instance; throughout his young life, Louis has repeatedly mirrored his father's appearance and mannerisms. Further comparisons highlight the familial echoes. Louis's appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2025, dressed in a smart suit and tie, closely resembles a photograph of Prince William at the same event in 1990. Similarly, Louis's attire at Christmas at Sandringham in 2024 evoked memories of a young Prince William's first official engagement in Cardiff in 1991.

Beyond clothing, Louis seems to have inherited his father’s animated personality, frequently mirroring William’s enthusiastic gestures and expressions when interacting with the public. The Waleses often choose photographer Matt Porteous to document these family moments, and he captured the heartwarming footage of Louis enjoying his birthday break. The family’s love for the water is also evident, with both William and Kate enjoying water-based activities.

The released video and photos offer a rare and endearing glimpse into the family life of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The images, shared on Kensington Palace’s social media, were accompanied by a simple message of gratitude for the birthday wishes. Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born at 11:01 am on April 23, 2018, at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

The Duchy of Cornwall estate, inherited by Prince William upon becoming heir to the throne in 2022, likely played a role in the family’s choice of Cornwall for their Easter holiday. The consistent visual parallels between Louis and William serve as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy and continuity within the British Royal Family, and offer a charming insight into the developing personality of the young prince.

The shared moments and inherited traits create a heartwarming narrative of familial connection and tradition





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