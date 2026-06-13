Prince Louis Shows Mature Demeanor at Trooping the Colour Amid Slimmed-Down Royal balcony Appearance

At King Charles's official birthday parade, Prince Louis displayed a composed and gap-toothed grin, delighting crowds and earning praise for his well-mannered behaviour alongside his siblings. The event also highlighted the evolving composition of the senior royal family with a working-royal-only balcony moment.

Prince Louis , the eight-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, charmed onlookers with his gap-toothed grin as he attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London alongside his siblings, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11.

The event, which celebrates King Charles's official birthday, saw the young royals travel to Buckingham Palace in the historic Ascot Landau carriage, with Louis sitting next to his mother, Catherine. In a subtle nod to his mother's outfit, Louis and his brother George wore ties in a light blue hue that matched Catherine's ensemble.

Known for his playful and sometimes cheeky behaviour at public engagements, Louis displayed a notably more composed and mature demeanor, earning praise from royal fans on social media who commented on how well-behaved and respectful the children were. The Princess of Wales, looking poised, joined her husband William and their three children, presenting a picture of a modern, harmonious family unit.

This year's Trooping the Colour holds particular significance as it marks the fourth such ceremony during King Charles's reign, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022. The military parade, dating back to the 18th century, involves the trooping of regimental colours, a tradition rooted in battlefield practices to ensure recognisability amidst combat smoke. This year, the prestigious honour belongs to the Grenadier Guards, the senior infantry regiment of the British Army, which is celebrating its 370th anniversary.

The King first attended the event as a child in 1951 and participated as Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975. The colours presented to the regiment by the King earlier in June were on display. The balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, a highlight of the day, featured a notably slimmer group of working royals.

In attendance were the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent, the oldest working royal at 90. Notably absent were the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex, who no longer carry out official duties and reside in the United States. Also missing were Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew.

While they joined the family for the recent wedding of Peter Phillips, they did not attend the parade, consistent with their status as non-working royals. Their absence, along with that of Harry and Meghan, underscores the ongoing reshaping of the public royal family, focusing on those who undertake official engagements.

The event attracted large crowds of well-wishers, who cheered as the royal party arrived and later gathered to witness the balcony appearance and the traditional flypast by the Royal Air Force





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