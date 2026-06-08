Prince Philip strongly disapproved of Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams reveals that Prince Philip strongly disapproved of the Duchess of Sussex, blaming her and Prince Harry for blindsiding the Queen and plunging the monarchy into crisis, with the Oprah interview further widening the rift.

Prince Philip , the Duke of Edinburgh, who would have celebrated his 105th birthday on Wednesday, is remembered as the longest-serving royal consort in British history, known for his sharp wit and extensive philanthropic work.

However, according to royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams, the late prince held a strong disapproval of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her role in what he describes as blindsiding the Queen and plunging the monarchy into crisis. Fitzwilliams, speaking to the Daily Mail, detailed the clash between Philip and Meghan, suggesting that her behavior during the period of Philip's declining health in 2021 contributed to a bitter rift within the royal family.

Fitzwilliams stated that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were one of history's most remarkable couples, but Philip deeply regretted the way Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties, a decision that he believed was made too hastily and had serious implications for the monarchy's future. When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan in November 2017, he hoped for a warm reception from his family.

Instead, Fitzwilliams reports that Philip responded with a stern warning, saying that one can step out with actresses but should not marry them. The wedding itself was a unique event, featuring a revivalist sermon, numerous Hollywood celebrities, and behind-the-scenes tensions involving Meghan's father. Philip, recovering from a hip operation and suffering from a fractured rib, reportedly expressed relief that the ceremony was over, indicating his discomfort.

As Philip had officially retired from public duties in August 2017, he spent most of his time at the Sandringham Estate, meaning he and Meghan rarely crossed paths after she joined the royal family in 2018. In contrast, Meghan shared moments with the late Queen, such as a lunch at the Royal Lodge in Windsor and a joint train journey to Cheshire in 2018. The timing of the Sussexes' Oprah interview in March 2021 further strained relations, according to Fitzwilliams.

Philip had been hospitalized in February 2021 for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition. Despite this, the interview proceeded as scheduled, generating significant advertising revenue. Fitzwilliams suggested that it would have been respectful to postpone the interview due to Philip's illness.

A friend of the Sussexes countered that the royal family was using Philip's health as an excuse to keep them silenced, and even if Meghan had the choice, she would not postpone it because it had nothing to do with Prince Philip. Fitzwilliams concluded that Prince Philip never recovered from the fallout and passed away in April 2021 at age 99, leaving a legacy of bitterness between the royal family and the Sussexes.

The repercussions of these events continue to resonate. The interview, which the grieving Queen had to address, is considered one of the key factors in the ongoing rift. Philip's disapproval, as recounted by Fitzwilliams, highlights the deep personal and institutional tensions that surfaced during the transition of Harry and Meghan away from royal duties.

The couple's decision to step back, often referred to as Megxit, was met with a mix of public support and criticism, but within the palace, it was seen as a direct challenge to the monarchy's stability. Fitzwilliams' account adds a personal dimension to this history, emphasizing Philip's role as a guardian of royal tradition and his disappointment with the Sussexes' approach.

The story of Philip and Meghan's relationship, or lack thereof, underscores the generational and cultural clashes that have shaped the modern British monarchy, leaving a complex legacy that continues to evolve





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