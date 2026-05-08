Prince William and Catherine Host Royal Garden Party to Celebrate Britain's Frontline Workers

The Prince and Princess of Wales have hosted a royal garden party to celebrate Britain's frontline workers, including emergency services, volunteers, and charity workers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have this afternoon hosted a royal garden party to celebrate Britain's frontline workers. Prince William and Catherine stepped out at the event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on Friday on behalf of King Charles.

The event celebrates workers from across the frontline sectors, including emergency services, volunteers, and charity workers. Catherine, 44, wore a pretty black and white hat with a matching Self Portrait dress and heels, a bracelet from her own collection, and a pair of earrings belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth. William, 43, was dapper in morning dress, complete with a blue waistcoat and red tie.

To the delight of the 8,000-strong crowd, they were accompanied by William's cousin, Zara Phillips, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Both women were in different shades of blue. The King and Queen held a similar event earlier this week, and were joined by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Today's party took place under grey but dry skies, and came after the King hosted a similar event earlier this week. Their Royal Highnesses met guests from a number of both their patronages, military affiliations, and passion projects, including William's Homewards campaign to end homelessness and tenants across Duchy of Cornwall sites. The couple had also asked for invitations to be sent to Rhian Mannings, who the Prince met last year.

Rhian tragically lost her young son to a hidden illness and subsequently her husband to suicide, and went on to found 2wish to support bereaved families. Also invited was Sam Stables, founder of We Are Farming Minds who works to break down the stigma surrounding mental health in the farming community.

The Three Flying Fish - Rowan, Anna, and Harry, a team of three young Air Cadets who became the youngest trio to tackle the 3,000-mile "World's Toughest Row" in January, were also honoured with invitations. Every summer, the King and royal family host a series of garden parties in London, and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. Historically, they served as presentation parties for the debutantes of high society, but now recognise and reward public service instead.

The party begins with the national anthem, before members of the royal family take to the lawns and greet guests. Today marks the second garden party of the year, with a third event at the palace to take place on Tuesday, May 12. The Edinburgh party will take place on June 30





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Prince William Catherine Buckingham Palace Garden Party Britain's Frontline Workers Emergency Services Volunteers Charity Workers Self Portrait Morning Dress Blue Waistcoat Red Tie Zara Phillips Duke And Duchess Of Edinburgh The Princess Royal The Duke And Duchess Of Gloucester Homewards Campaign Tenants Across Duchy Of Cornwall Sites Rhian Mannings 2Wish We Are Farming Minds The Three Flying Fish World's Toughest Row Garden Parties Presentation Parties Public Service National Anthem Royal Family Lawns Greets Guests

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