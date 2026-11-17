Prince William and Kate attend the Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai, honoring environmental innovators with Bollywood-inspired fashion and star-studded performances.

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today for the Earthshot Prize environmental awards ceremony. The couple joined a star-studded lineup to recognize innovative solutions aimed at repairing the planet.

Earthshot Prize Ceremony Details

The annual event honors ideas that seek to heal the environment, marking the midway point of the Prince of Wales ten-year project. William prepared to praise the determination of what he calls the Earthshot generation in his speech. He addressed 5,000 guests, stating that change is already happening and offering reason for optimism.

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The Prince emphasized that young people worldwide are not waiting for others to find answers. He highlighted their fresh ideas and the possibility achieved when optimism is matched with decisive action. This speech served as the formal launch of the highly anticipated awards night.

Waleses' Bollywood-Inspired Attire

Kate accompanied her husband for his three-day visit to India, arriving looking enormously proud of the project's progress. The couple drew inspiration from Bollywood for their green carpet appearance, wearing outfits described as a celebration of India.

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The Princess of Wales wore an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan. This garment featured handwoven Silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing. The fabric was colored vermilion using vegetable-based dyes and included hand embroidery with glass bead embellishments.

Kate accessorized her sparkling apparel with a diamond and emerald tassel necklace belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The set included matching earrings that complemented her ensemble perfectly. William wore a bespoke Bandhgala jacket with hand-embroidered buttons designed by Manish Malhotra.

Star-Studded Guest List and Performers

The gala featured a diverse array of international talent and local legends. Take That performed at the event, marking their first concert appearance in India. Hollywood actor Rami Malek and Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar were also present.

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor joined the festivities. Actor Simone Ashley, known for Bridgerton, attended alongside Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal, who performed for the guests.

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Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the evening. The ceremony brought together figures from entertainment, sports, and activism to celebrate environmental progress.

Guest Reactions and Future Outlook

Rami Malek expressed his honor at being in Mumbai, noting the city hosts the largest contingency of Earthshot finalists and winners. He spoke positively about Prince William, describing him as a regular bloke who cares deeply about the cause.

Malek praised the royal family involvement and the vital environment created for future generations. He highlighted William ability to galvanize the world with extraordinary responsibility and care. The actor also shared his pride in Robert Pattinson becoming the new James Bond.

Prince William and Kate greeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis upon arrival. They walked with Jason Knauf, chief executive of the Earthshot Prize, through the venue. The event concluded with a celebration of global environmental efforts and cultural unity.