Two Albanian migrants attempted to burglarize Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Police arrested the suspects, who were unaware the property belonged to the Royal Family.

Two men from Albania were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass after attempting to break into Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The incident occurred at approximately 6pm on Monday, triggering a massive multi-agency police response across the Sandringham Estate. Authorities confirmed that the two suspects did not know the ten-bedroom mansion was the private residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Albanian Migrants Targeted Royal Residence

Police arrested both men on the estate, and they remain in custody as investigators probe their backgrounds. One of the suspects is an illegal migrant who previously claimed asylum in the United Kingdom, while the residential status of the second man is currently unknown. Local reports indicate that the pair had no knowledge that they were targeting the home of the Royal Family.

Also read Kate and William's Anmer Hall country estate is broken into

Norfolk Police deployed a wide array of specialist resources to secure the area and search for any additional suspects. Officers utilized police dogs, drones, and a National Police Air Service helicopter to patrol the grounds. The police helicopter operated from its Nottinghamshire base between 6pm and 8.45pm on Monday night before returning to its station.

Security Response And Royal Absence

Kensington Palace confirmed that no members of the Royal Family were present at Anmer Hall during the attempted break-in. At the time of the incident, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children George, Louis, and Charlotte were staying at their primary residence in Windsor. The property, which was a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II, is frequently used by the Waleses as a private retreat.

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King Charles was observed driving near the estate on Tuesday after news of the breach became public. He was believed to be at his own home on the Sandringham Estate, located just three miles away from Anmer Hall. The King and his family maintain a heavy security presence at their Norfolk properties, which has previously deterred other criminal elements.

Impact On Local Norfolk Community Safety

The village of Dersingham, where Anmer Hall is located, reported only one burglary in the previous year. This incident has now doubled the local burglary rate to two cases, although the area remains statistically safe with only 96 total crimes among its 4,753 residents. Local residents described the police presence as unusually large, noting that the helicopter overhead initially caused confusion before the burglary details were released.

One anonymous resident expressed shock that anyone would attempt a crime in such a heavily policed area. Neighbors described the perpetrators as likely unaware of the royal connection or extremely reckless, given the constant patrol of armed officers in the Sandringham vicinity. The area is known for its low crime rate and high level of privacy.

Prince William Meets Prime Minister After Raid

Shortly after the security scare was contained, Prince William attended his first official meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham at Downing Street. The heir to the throne met with the political leader to discuss shared national priorities, including homelessness. The pair were photographed speaking outside Number 10 before entering for their closed-door discussion.

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This attempted burglary is the latest in a series of security concerns for the Royal Family in recent years. In 2024, two masked intruders breached Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate. The current investigation into the Anmer Hall incident remains ongoing as Norfolk Police continue to examine the motives behind the unauthorized entry.