Prince William and Kate Middleton Play Gully Cricket with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a street cricket match in Mumbai's Ballard Estate, kicking off their three-day Earthshot Prize tour of India with a vibrant community engagement.

Prince William and Princess Kate began their three-day official visit to India on Thursday with an informal game of gully cricket at the historic Ballard Estate in Mumbai. The royal couple was joined by Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar for the street-side match, which served as their first public engagement of the tour. The event highlighted the shared cultural connection between the United Kingdom and India through the sport of cricket, while also setting the stage for the Prince's upcoming Earthshot Prize awards ceremony later in the week.

Royal Couple Meets Cricket Legend Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales as they arrived at the estate, where they walked down a side street before visiting a pop-up chai tea stall. The Prince, dressed in a cotton waistcoat by KARDO featuring a handloom weave from Bengal artisans, engaged with local schoolchildren who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the visitors. William asked the students if Tendulkar was their favorite, noting the cricket legend's god-like status in the region. The Princess of Wales, wearing a Veronica Beard jacket and trousers with Camilla Elphick slingback shoes, thanked the children for their enthusiastic welcome.

Also read Princess of Wales to Join Prince William for Earthshot Prize in Mumbai

William and Kate Try Street Cricket Rules

Gully cricket is an informal version of the sport played in the narrow residential streets and alleys of Mumbai, featuring makeshift wickets and fluid rules. Prince William batted first and was bowled out on his third ball by a local student who bowled from the north end of the street. He managed to keep the ball off the stumps during that single delivery before being dismissed. The Princess of Wales then entered the crease, connecting with a slow delivery to the cheers of spectators and the Swarvanjali Band of drummers. However, she was later caught behind after nicking a looping delivery bowled by her husband.

Earthshot Prize and Environmental Focus

The cricket match was strategically scheduled to highlight the power of sport to bring people together, according to Kensington Palace. This engagement precedes the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Tuesday night, a prestigious environmental initiative led by Prince William. The prize aims to drive global action on five key environmental areas, and the royal tour serves to amplify its message of protecting the planet. The use of cricket, India's most-watched spectator sport, was intended to celebrate the mutual passion for the game that has long connected the UK and India.

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Historical Context of Royal Cricket Visit

Prince William and Princess Kate are revisiting Mumbai a decade after their previous visit in 2016, where they also played cricket with Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian captain praised the Prince's Earthshot movement, stating that the world is rallying behind the initiative to create something special for the planet. Tendulkar noted that he was impressed by the freehand batting skills displayed by the couple, which he observed were still present from their visit ten years ago. He described the opportunity to engage with the royal tour as a beautiful journey for global environmental protection.

Community Reaction and Cultural Impact

Local residents and students lined the streets of the Ballard Estate, creating a carnival atmosphere to witness the event. The Prince and Princess were seen beaming and posing for selfies alongside Tendulkar, who holds the world record for the most international centuries scored by a batsman. The interaction underscored the accessibility of the royals during this leg of their tour, allowing them to connect directly with the public. Royal aides emphasized that the choice of activity was designed to celebrate the deep-rooted cultural ties and shared sporting heritage between the two nations, leaving lasting memories for all participants.