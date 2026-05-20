Prince William and Kate Middleton's Driver and Royal Household Staff Receive Awards

Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, the driver of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was awarded the prestigious Royal Victorian Medal in silver at an Investiture ceremony in recognition of his 'services to the Prince and Princess of Wales'. Other notable royal household staff and entertainers were also honoured.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have quietly awarded one of their most trusted staff members, Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, with the ultimate royal seal of approval.

Bishop was presented with the Royal Victorian Medal in silver at an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday as part of the King's Birthday Honours. He was among several other notable guests who received awards during the ceremony, including Wicked actress, Cynthia Erivo, who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her contributions to music and drama, and comedian Matt Lucas, who was honoured for his services to drama and was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Bishop was awarded in recognition of his 'services to the Prince and Princess of Wales', reflecting their personal and deep bond





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Prince William And Kate Middleton Driver Royal Household Staff Royal Victorian Medal Wicked Actress Castle Investiture Ceremony Services To Music And Drama Services To Drama

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