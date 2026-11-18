The Princess of Wales and Prince William toured the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai, highlighting sustainable fashion and women's empowerment during their final day in India.

The Princess of Wales and Prince William concluded their three-day tour of India with a visit to the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai on their final morning. Dressed in an elegant Emilia Wickstead dress and chocolate Manolo Blahnik slingbacks, the royal couple engaged in block printing and learned about traditional textile techniques.

Chanakya School of Craft Engagement Details

The Princess of Wales and Prince William attended the Chanakya School of Craft to observe how traditional Indian crafts are merged with modern design and sustainable practices. This engagement was specifically designed to highlight skills development, women's empowerment, and UK-India collaboration in supporting a more sustainable future for the fashion sector.

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Founded in 2016, the institution trains women from underserved communities in hundreds of traditional Indian hand-embroidery and textile techniques. The school has educated and trained over 1,400 women artisans so far, with an ambitious goal to reach 14,000 women in the coming decade to address the male-dominated nature of the craft industry.

Strengthening UK-India Cultural Ties

The United Kingdom and India share one of the most important international relationships, with deep connections across trade, investment, defense, security, technology, education, and culture. A Kensington Palace spokesman stated that the meeting reflects the importance of that relationship and the role their royal highnesses play in celebrating and strengthening these ties.

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During the visit, William will also tour Dharma Productions, one of the country's leading film production companies. As president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta), he aims to explore further opportunities for collaboration between the two countries' creative industries, continuing the theme of cultural exchange established throughout the tour.

Earthshot Prize and Political Engagements

Earlier in the trip, the couple traveled to New Delhi for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after staging a glittering award ceremony for the Prince's Earthshot Prize in Mumbai. William highlighted in his keynote speech that this decade is when 'positive change becomes irreversible' and history is written by those who meet challenges.

The Princess of Wales joined William for these engagements, showing great pride in his ten-year Earthshot Prize project, which is now at its midway point. The recent awards ceremony featured performances by Take That, speeches by Oscar winner Rami Malek, and appearances by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars.