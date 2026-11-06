Prince William and Princess Kate Life-Size Cake Sculptures Draw Crowds at NEC Birmingham

Bakers and families visit Birmingham's NEC to see 6ft 2in and 5ft 9in edible sculptures of the Prince and Princess of Wales, created by artist Emma Jayne Morris.

Thousands of visitors have flocked to the Birmingham NEC this weekend to view extraordinary life-size cake sculptures of Prince William and Princess Kate at the Cake International show. The towering edible figures, crafted by 56-year-old cake artist Emma Jayne Morris from Aberdare, South Wales, stand at their actual heights with William at 6ft 2in and Kate at 5ft 9in. Guests are reportedly left rubbing their eyes in disbelief as they encounter the hyper-realistic depictions of the royal couple.

Cake Sculpture Materials and Construction Process

The enormous creations weigh over 130kg in total and are composed primarily of modelling chocolate, sugar paste, Rice Krispies, and marshmallows. Ms Morris employed a complex structural technique involving a threaded rod running through the center of each figure, which she coated before building the internal and external layers around it. This engineering approach ensures the stability of the massive forms while minimizing food waste through the use of cereal and marshmallow fillings.

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The artistic process began with the eyes, which served as the initial focal point before the rest of the face was sculpted around them using modelling chocolate. More than 500g of royal icing was applied to achieve intricate finishing touches, particularly on Kate's dress and sleeves. Swarovski crystals were meticulously added to recreate details such as her earrings, tiara, and engagement ring, adding a level of sparkle and realism that distinguishes these works from standard confectionery displays.

Artist Dedication and Technical Challenges

Ms Morris dedicated three months to the project, often working up to 18 hours a day to perfect the sculptures before the show opened. She sourced bulk quantities of ingredients, noting that she bought out her local Tesco and Asda stores of Rice Krispies and marshmallows, though she could not quantify the exact amount purchased. Her intense schedule required her to start work at 7am and continue until 1am or 2am on most days.

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The artist described Princess Kate as the most difficult subject to recreate, citing the challenge of capturing her likeness, features, and warmth. Getting the resemblance of such a high-profile figure required precision, especially regarding the subtle expressions that define her public image. Prince William proved equally demanding due to the labor-intensive requirement of correctly rendering his uniform, specifically the Order of Garter, which Ms Morris spent the last three days of production refining.

Historical Context and Visual Accuracy

The display is designed to recreate the moment Prince William and Princess Kate appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during King Charles coronation. Ms Morris, a mum-of-three who previously created cake versions of Tutankhamun and King Charles for the annual show, aimed to allow visitors to take pictures with the couple as they appeared during that historic event. The specific pose and attire tie the entire narrative together, offering fans a unique opportunity to interact with a memory of that royal occasion.

Despite her own height of 5ft 2in, Ms Morris had to use a stepping stool to finish Prince William's head due to his 6ft 2in stature. The final stage of her preparation involved a sleepless night before the show's opening to ensure both sculptures were perfect for public display. The NECS event continues to be a favorite among West Midlands baking fans and families, drawing thousands of visitors annually to witness such monumental feats of culinary artistry.