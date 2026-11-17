Prince William and Princess Kate arrived at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Promenade in an Earthshot-branded electric Mahindra rickshaw to meet 2026 Earthshot Prize finalists. The couple are on a three-day tour of India focused on the environmental awards and British trade links.

Prince William drove an Earthshot-branded electric Mahindra auto-rickshaw with Princess Kate in the passenger seat as the couple arrived at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Promenade in Mumbai on November 17, 2026, to meet this year's Earthshot Prize finalists.

The event was originally scheduled for William alone, but Kate made a surprise appearance. The couple rolled past palm trees along the Skyline Viewpoint promenade against the backdrop of Mumbai's Mahim Bay. William parked smoothly, pulled up the handbrake and held the door open for Kate. When told it was quite an entrance, Kate stroked her husband's back fondly and smiled.

Also read Prince William and Kate to Host Earthshot Prize and Meet Modi in India

Prince William Drives Electric Rickshaw

William, dressed in a light blue striped blazer with a white shirt, chinos and brown suede loafers, later told finalists who remarked on his driving: We didn't crash, we're OK! As he stepped from the vehicle, which has a top speed of 55mph and a range of almost 190 miles on one charge, he said: It was quite good fun, really good fun.

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William met the company's chief executive officer Suman Mishra and joked: I didn't crash your vehicle, so you're OK. I got quite excited and would like a longer promenade - I wanted to see what the top speed was. It's very quiet, very easy to drive - it's brilliant.

Kate, wearing a white Edeline Lee trouser suit with £90 Florence earrings by Chalk Jewellery handcrafted in London in collaboration with the Royal Opera House, said she found the backseat very comfortable. It's the best way to arrive, she said as she emerged from the passenger seat.

Earthshot Prize Finalists Introduced

The couple were greeted by Mathilde Carraro, Director of Portfolio Impact at The Earthshot Prize, and introduced to finalists across the five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Fix Our Climate, Revive Our Oceans and Build a Waste-Free World. Winners will each receive £1 million to scale up their innovations. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, maker of the rickshaw, is a finalist in the Clean Our Air category.

The company has sold more than 400,000 electric last-mile vehicles over the past five years, including over 100,000 in a single year, transforming its supply chain to sell more electric three-wheelers than any firm in India. Around 90 per cent of India's auto-rickshaws are used commercially, so drivers cannot simply be asked to take them off the road. Electrifying them means making clean options that families and small businesses can afford to buy and run.

Other Clean Our Air finalists include Satellites on Fire, founded by 22-year-old Franco Rodriguez Viau, which detects wildfires faster than NASA across 21 countries, and AirQo, which builds affordable air-pollution monitors for African cities. In Protect and Restore Nature, finalists include Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck of Bhutan, whose country wrote forest protection into its constitution to conserve Himalayan water systems sustaining 1.6 billion people downstream.

Environmental Projects Protected Wildlife

Yellowstone to Yukon has reconnected 3,400km of wilderness across Canada and the United States, and The Indigenous Desert Alliance supports rangers caring for 270 million hectares of Australian desert. The couple chatted with Dalton Tagelagi, Prime Minister of Niue, a Pacific island nation of just 1,700 people that protects an ocean area the size of the UK, boosting fish stocks by 60 per cent.

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Niue Ocean Wide Trust is nominated in Revive Our Oceans alongside Zemba, a buyers' alliance cleaning up shipping, and the City of Barcelona, which is widening beaches and restoring marine habitats. In Build a Waste-Free World, Mother Earth Foundation tackles plastic waste in the Philippines by ensuring workers are fairly paid. PFAS-Free France has banned forever chemicals in consumer products and makes polluters pay for clean-up, while South Korea's Zero Waste Movement recycles 95% of its food waste.

In Fix Our Climate, Mahila Housing Trust provides reflective roofs and insurance to low-income women facing extreme heat. Pula insures farmers against climate shocks in Africa, and Danish energy company Ørsted has switched to renewable sources, cutting carbon emissions by more than 98 per cent. Before leaving, William and Kate posed for a photograph with the finalists in front of the Mumbai skyline, which was obscured by smog - a reminder of why William is passionate about his environmental initiatives.

Royals Meet Finalists At Event

Kate could be heard saying: I need to go back! to Princess Chimi of Bhutan. William told the group: Enjoy tonight guys, it's a big moment for you and you all thoroughly deserve to win. Don't go away from this thinking this isn't going to happen. The fact that you're finalists in the Earthshot Prize is amazing.

Enjoy tonight. I'm just so proud of you. Well done. The three-day trip to India is the couple's first joint overseas tour in nearly four years.

They touched down in Mumbai on Monday for engagements largely focused on Earthshot but also designed to cement British trade links and interests in the region. They enjoyed a game of street cricket with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and rode a train on the Mumbai Metro.