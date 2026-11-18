The Royal Couple attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, India. Kate wore traditional attire and presented the restore nature award to Bhutan during the star-studded event.

Prince William and Princess Kate transformed into a living celebration of India during their appearance on the green carpet in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The Royal Couple arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre to dazzle attendees at the prestigious Earthshot Prize ceremony. Despite a red carpet filled with numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, all eyes remained fixed on William and Kate as they made their entrance.

Royal Fashion Celebrates Indian Heritage

The Princess of Wales showcased a deep respect for local culture by wearing a traditional anarkali designed by Mahima Mahajan. This garment, crafted from handwoven silk, featured intricate gold detailing and was colored in a rich vermilion hue. The outfit specifically honored India's textile heritage through its hand-embroidery and glass bead embellishments.

Also read Take That hail Prince William as a 'leader' ahead of Earthshot Prize performance in Mumbai

Kate completed her regal ensemble with historic jewelry, topping off the look with Queen Elizabeth's diamond and emerald tassel necklace and matching earrings. Prince William complemented his wife's traditional attire with a bespoke bandhgala, a high-collar jacket, created by renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

Earthshot Winners Announced and Honored

The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020 with the mission to discover, celebrate, and scale innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. During the awards night, five recipients were selected to receive £1 million each for their contributions to global sustainability and ecological restoration efforts.

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PFAS-Free France won the Build a Waste-Free World category, focusing on the elimination of so-called forever chemicals. Niue Ocean Wide Trust secured the Revive Our Oceans prize for its marine conservation scheme around the Pacific island. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility received the Clean Our Air award after rolling out one million electric rickshaws across India.

Danish energy company Orsted was recognized for its adoption of offshore wind energy, taking the Fix Our Climate prize. These awards capped a busy day for the Prince and Princess, which began with William taking an electric rickshaw ride driven by the Prince himself.

Princess Speaks on Nature and Healing

Princess Kate took center stage to present the Restore Nature award to the Kingdom of Bhutan. Addressing the 5,000 people in the auditorium and millions streaming worldwide, she delivered a powerful speech highlighting the intrinsic connection between human health and the environment.

Nature is precious, the Princess stated, emphasizing that humans are deeply connected to the natural world in ways both visible and unseen. She noted that the health of the planet and our natural world is inseparable from our own existence, and when it thrives, so do we.

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She added a personal touch by referencing her own recovery, stating she had seen first-hand how nature has the power to heal and enrich daily lives. She warned that much remains under threat, with entire species being lost as habitats that sustained life for millions of years disappear before our eyes.

Future Travel and Global Impact

The event was hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar and featured performers and presenters such as the band Take That, actress Simone Ashley, and Oscar-winner Rami Malek. The ceremony marked the first official foreign trip taken by the Princess of Wales in four years, showcasing her growing confidence as a public speaker.

Prince William also addressed the audience, speaking about his fears regarding heatwaves and floods but expressing determination to leave the world a better place for future generations. He declared that society cannot look into the eyes of the next generation and admit inaction when the stakes were so high.

As the evening concluded, Prince William was overheard mentioning a big year next year in relation to Australia. This comment has fueled speculation about a potential future trip to the country by the Wales family, though Kensington Palace declined to comment on the matter.