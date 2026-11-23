Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall invests £20million in a Nansledan food hall, aiming to restore vitality to struggling UK town centers and create year-round jobs.

Prince William has issued a significant pledge to support the revitalization of the British high street through a new £20million retail development in Cornwall. The project centers on a new food hall located on Market Street in Nansledan, a suburb of Newquay. This initiative represents the Duchy of Cornwall's strategic effort to create a sustainable model for town centers that have struggled against the decline of traditional bricks-and-mortar shopping. The development is designed to offer a blueprint for invigorating similar towns by combining retail space with residential housing and essential services.

Nansledan Development Details

The Nansledan scheme, led by executive director Sam Kirkness, aims to provide 4,000 homes alongside a Tesco supermarket, the Market Hall, and five additional shops. Sam Kirkness stated that the Prince is excited about creating a place that enables people to build careers and secure year-round, long-term resilient jobs in an economy that is otherwise quite seasonal. This approach seeks to counter the typical tourist-driven fluctuations that often plague coastal towns in the southwest of England. The £20million investment signals a commitment to creating a diversified local economy that can withstand market shifts.

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Historic Department Store Legacy

William's plans to revitalize the British high street reflect a national longing for the era of large department stores that offered fashion to homeware goods under one roof. Dickins & Jones, widely considered one of Britain's most historic department stores, traces its roots back to 1790. The flagship store originated on London's Oxford Street before moving to its famous Regent Street site in 1835. The store became a signature destination beloved by Britons, appealing to middle-class shoppers alongside royalty and foreign monarchs, including the King of Spain and the Queen of the Netherlands. It held multiple Royal Warrants and featured a famous Dome Restaurant and a signature central atrium with an afternoon tea room that opened in 1895.

Bourne and Hollingsworth History

Another notable loss in the retail landscape was Bourne & Hollingsworth, founded in 1894 by brothers-in-law William Bourne and Howard E. Hollingsworth. The flagship store on Oxford Street focused largely on women and children and was visited by the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, and Princess Elizabeth for after-hours shopping. The store was also renowned for its employee welfare, providing a purpose-built staff hostel on Gower Street in Bloomsbury for up to 600 female staff. This facility included a gymnasium, radio room, indoor basement pool, library, rooftop tennis courts, and a ballroom. Despite surviving high-explosive bombs during the Blitz in September 1940, the store closed in 1983 due to declining profits and rising rents, closing after more than 170 years of operation for some predecessors like Dickins & Jones.

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Competing Retail Views and Future

The closure of these historic establishments highlights the shift in shopper habits and the impact of rising rents on traditional retail. Other Dickins & Jones stores across Britain were rebranded under House of Fraser in 2007 following the Regent Street closure. The Nansledan project attempts to address these historical challenges by integrating modern retail needs with community-focused development. By offering a mix of housing and commerce, the development aims to create a resilient local economy that can compete with online delivery services. The project hopes to demonstrate how town centers can adapt to provide year-round employment and social spaces.

Strategic Impact on UK Retail

This initiative by the Duchy of Cornwall is part of a broader strategy to support town centers across the United Kingdom. The inclusion of a major supermarket like Tesco alongside specialized shops and a food hall creates a hub for daily life rather than just seasonal tourism. Prince William's involvement underscores the importance of preserving the social fabric of high streets. The development in Newquay serves as a test case for how historic building traditions can be revived in a modern context. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, such projects offer a tangible path toward restoring the vibrancy of British towns.