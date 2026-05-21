Prince William Captures Aston Villa Cricket World Club Championship Victory, Enthralled Fans

Aston Villa achieved their first major trophy in 30 years, leading to an intense reaction from Prince William.

The final whistle in Istanbul secured Aston Villa their first major trophy in 30 years, unleashing an intense emotion in Prince William never seen before.

Red-faced, clenched teeth, pounding fists, he threw himself into the air and yelled to the heavens; wiping away tears, he hugged men in navy-blue smart casual. The box, where William sat alongside other men, was filled with familiar faces from previous trips to Villa Park, including Ben Dawes, Jake van Cutsem, Edward van Cutsem, and Thomas van Straubenzee.

Ben Dawes, a wine business co-founder and old friend of William's, mentioned in the text, is trying to master padel 'to give himself something to think about'. Thomas van Straubenzee, one of Princess Charlotte's godfathers, was also present. Emery's Aston Villa side, prepared for the biggest game in a generation, won the historic fixture after Morgan Rogers scored in the 58th minute. William's excitement was palpable and evident through his words and actions, appreciated by everyone in attendance.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aston Villa Prince William Lost Won Final Whistle Excitement Ben Dawes Jake Van Cutsem Thomas Van Straubenzee Emotional Toddlers Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William supports Aston Villa ahead of Europa League finalThe Prince of Wales, who shares an authentic connection with Aston Villa, shared a good luck message for the club's Europa League final appearance. William's passion for Villa was evident during his schooldays, and he has been spotted at several matches, including one where the club thrashed Nottingham Forest before the final.

Read more »

Prince William joins fans in Istanbul as he wishes Aston Villa luck before Europa League finalWilliam joined the players in the dressing room for post-match celebrations after Villa beat Nottingham Forest in the semi-final

Read more »

Prince William Supports Aston Villa Ahead of Europa League FinalBritish Prince William has been offering words of encouragement in the dressing room to his beloved Aston Villa players ahead of their Europa League final against German side Freiburg.

Read more »

Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa: Prince William celebrates Europa League final winPrince William shows a range of emotions during Aston Villa's Europa League final win over Freiburg in Istanbul, as fans celebrate in Birmingham.

Read more »