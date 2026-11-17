Prince William supported Princess Catherine as she navigated the Mumbai Metro during their India tour. The royal couple attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony tonight, marking a key moment in their visit to the city.

Prince William was present to support Princess Catherine as she navigated a minor stability issue while riding the Mumbai Metro in India. The incident occurred yesterday as the royal couple toured the country's financial capital, Mumbai. William, who is the future King, stood directly behind Catherine when she momentarily lost her balance aboard the moving train. He immediately offered verbal reassurance and physical support to ensure she remained steady.

Metro Ride Details and Reassurance

The Princess of Wales was wearing a flowing blue dress and high heels as she and William approached the escalators after boarding. Catherine reportedly expressed nervousness about the shoes, telling William she was 'nervous on here in these shoes'. An expert forensic lip reader, Nicola Hickling, analyzed the audio and stated that William gently reassured his wife. He reportedly said, 'You'll be okay. Take a big step at the bottom,' and later asked, 'Right, are you ready?' as they prepared to board.

Also read Prince William shares personal message as he and Princess Catherine arrive in India

As they entered the Aqua Line train, the vehicle lurched forward. Catherine appeared to stumble and quickly reached for a nearby pole to steady herself. William, who was positioned right behind her, responded instantly. He said, 'We'll catch you,' as he helped stabilize the Princess. The couple had just been introduced to the train's women drivers upon boarding this newest line of the Mumbai Metro system.

Earthshot Prize Ceremony and Global Impact

The metro ride preceded the main event of the day: the Earthshot Prize award ceremony, scheduled to be held tonight in Mumbai. Prince William is expected to praise the 'Earthshot generation' during his speech. The annual event recognizes innovative ideas from across the globe that aim to repair the planet. It is a central part of the Prince's ten-year project, which is now at its midway point.

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Princess Catherine has joined her husband for this three-day tour of India, their first overseas trip in four years. A Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed that the Princess is 'enormously proud' of William's achievements with the Earthshot Prize. She has seen the initiative develop into something remarkable and is excited to experience the impact firsthand. The couple appeared relaxed during their engagements in the city.

Star-Studded Lineup and Event Details

The celebratory gala will feature a star-studded lineup of performers and guests. The British band Take That is set to perform, marking their first gig in India. The event will also include performances by Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal. Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for hosting The Traitors India, will host the ceremony for the 5,000 invited guests.

Hollywood actor Rami Malek is among the notable attendees. Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar will also be present. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Simone Ashley from Bridgerton are confirmed to attend. This star power underscores the global significance of the environmental awards and the royal couple's role in highlighting these critical issues.

Royal Couple Activities and Fashion Choices

Before the evening ceremony, the Prince and Princess attended the inaugural Children's Earthshot Awards. This event encouraged youngsters across India to tackle environmental issues through the 'I Can Earthshot Challenge' project. Catherine looked radiant in a blue suit designed by Gabriela Hearst, which she paired with jewelry from Van Cleef Arpels. The couple also met award winners at the Museum of Solutions during their visit.

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Earlier in the day, William drove Catherine around the city in an electric rickshaw. They started at the Skyline Viewpoint at the Worli Sea Link to meet finalists. William navigated the green Earthshot-branded electric Mahindra auto-rickshaw, a common vehicle in Indian cities. The couple touched down in Mumbai on Monday to cement British trade links and interests in the region.