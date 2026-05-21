Prince William celebrates Aston Villa's win with a series of engagements in Cornwall

Prince William was in a buoyant mood as he toured Nansledan in Newquay, celebrating his beloved Aston Villa's historic win in the Europa League final. He was presented with posies of flowers from local children and engaged in conversation about his favourite football team and his daughter's love of Chelsea. The Prince also visited the first Build-to-Rent homes in Nansledan, meeting with locals and residents, including a six-year-old boy who left hand prints in clay for an artwork.

Prince William appeared to have lost his voice celebrating his beloved Aston Villa 's historic win as he arrived for a series of engagements in Cornwall .

The Prince of Wales was in a buoyant mood as he toured Nansledan in Newquay the day after watching his side roar to victory in the Europa League final in Istanbul. Wearing a blue shirt and claret tie in honour of the team he has supported since childhood, he was 40 minutes late and clearly still revelling in their success, joking about losing his voice and saying, I'm trying not to talk about it all day.

One local in the crowd shook the prince's hand and said, I just thought I'd ask, did you have any sleep last night. William laughed and replied, You might hear it in my voice. On best behaviour. On arrival, William was presented with posies of flowers from Year 2 and Year 4 of Nansledan Primary School and younger children from the Naturally Learning Nursery.

He apologised for sounding croaky, telling them, I'm losing my voice. The conversation quickly moved on to favourite football teams. Told that two of the children were Arsenal fans, he remarked on their success in winning the league and their forthcoming Champions League final game, saying, You've got a big match next week.

Prince William admitted he had lost his voice on Thursday after celebrating Aston Villa's win on Wednesday night The Prince spent much of the evening in Istanbul roaring at his team in support William bellowed with joy when the final whistle went, and followed it up with a passionate rendition of Sweet Caroline After hearing a little girl was a Chelsea fan, he said of Princess Charlotte, My daughter loves Chelsea. He was later asked by a man in the crowd to send a message to his partner who wasn't able to join him for the occasion.

William happily obliged, looking into a camera to say, Rebecca, happy birthday, what birthday is it. Told it was 38, he joked, Quite a few candles. When it turned out the phone hadn't been recording, William gamely tried again. The heir to the throne also posed for selfies, shook hands and petted a 15-week-old cocker spaniel called Professor Lupin, saying, Hello, you're very sweet, I love dogs, ours are Orla and Otto.

Is he behaving in the house, Is he chewing everything. Ours chew slippers, William went on. Anything left on the floor is gone. William was in Cornwall to see plans for Nansledan's Market Street development, one of the first new high streets of its kinds to be built in more than a century.

If there were any cobwebs from the night before, they didn't stop the Prince getting stuck into some clay hand printing William contributed his handprints for some artwork at Nansledan's new Market Street development He got a demonstration of hedging at the Garth Ellis site, developed to counteract homelessness Once complete in 2028, it will provide commercial space for local artisans and businesses, supporting a vibrant local economy and community. After his walkabout, William walked down the hill to see Nansledan's first Build-to-Rent homes, stopping to chat to Nick and Jess Dunston and their young daughter Rosie, who have moved there from Truro.

Nick, a carpenter and Jess, a local practice manager, are among the first residents of the three-bedroom homes. When you were looking for a place, what made you come here asked William. Citing having family nearby and the open spaces, Jess told him, We love it here. It's a really nice upbringing for Rosie here.

We do feel really lucky. I have to say, when we signed up we didn't expect to meet you personally, joked Nick. The Prince then joined locals, including six-year-old Iggy, to leave hand prints in clay, to make the cast for an artwork for Nansledan's new Market Street development. Get some more weight on that, Iggy, said the Prince, adding Push through the table, Wiggle your fingers.

William was shown around Nansledan's first Build-to-Rent homes, developed by the Duchy of Cornwall The Prince made time to speak to some of the residents of the homes - including the four-legged ones The conversation returned to Aston Villa briefly, with someone commenting on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. He played with a broken finger last night, said William. You don't need to break your fingers, Iggy.

William then repeated the handprints in a separate piece of clay with officials from the development project, It does smell like Play Doh, he said. Nansledan is an ambitious and sustainable urban extension to Newquay, which is being developed by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Market Street represents a key milestone in the suburb's continued growth, which already includes around 900 homes, a primary school, offices, a community centre and more than 40 local businesses, alongside extensive green spaces such as wildflower meadows, parkland, orchards, wetlands, ponds, community allotments, play areas and a skatepark.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince William Aston Villa Europa League Final Nansledan Cornwall Market Street Development Build-To-Rent Homes Duchy Of Cornwall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William supports Aston Villa ahead of Europa League finalThe Prince of Wales, who shares an authentic connection with Aston Villa, shared a good luck message for the club's Europa League final appearance. William's passion for Villa was evident during his schooldays, and he has been spotted at several matches, including one where the club thrashed Nottingham Forest before the final.

Read more »

Prince William joins fans in Istanbul as he wishes Aston Villa luck before Europa League finalWilliam joined the players in the dressing room for post-match celebrations after Villa beat Nottingham Forest in the semi-final

Read more »

Prince William Supports Aston Villa Ahead of Europa League FinalBritish Prince William has been offering words of encouragement in the dressing room to his beloved Aston Villa players ahead of their Europa League final against German side Freiburg.

Read more »

Prince William's Aston Villa celebrations – tears of joy and dressing room beersPrince William was seen erupting into cheers and wildly celebrating as his beloved Aston Villa won the Europa League final in Istanbul, marking their first European trophy in 44 years

Read more »