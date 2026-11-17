Prince William and Princess Kate meet 2026 Earthshot Prize finalists in Mumbai. William pilots an electric auto-rickshaw highlighting India's green transport innovations.

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived at the Skyline Viewpoint in Mumbai on their second day of engagements, driving a green, Earthshot-branded electric Mahindra auto-rickshaw. The royal couple visited the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Promenade to meet the finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize, an event focused on environmental innovation and sustainability solutions.

Royal Entrance in Electric Mobility Vehicle

Prince William navigated the electric vehicle along the promenade while Princess Catherine rode in the rear seat, smiling at the unique transportation method. The car, manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, features a top speed of 55mph and a range of almost 190 miles on a single charge. Upon parking smoothly and engaging the handbrake, the Prince chivalrously held the door open for his wife before joining the event attendees.

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Meeting 2026 Earthshot Prize Finalists

The Waleses were introduced to the finalists by Mathilde Carraro, the director of portfolio impact at the Earthshot Prize. The group included innovators from the five award categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Fix Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Revive Our Climate. Each winner receives £1 million to scale their respective innovations globally.

Mahindra Electric Three-Wheeler Impact

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility was recognized as a finalist for transforming its supply chain to sell more electric three-wheelers than any other firm in India. The company has now sold more than 400,000 electric last-mile vehicles, with over 100,000 units sold in a single year. These electric options are crucial for low-income communities and small businesses that rely on commercial transport for their livelihoods.

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Royal Interactions and Environmental Focus

Prince William met with Mahindra Chief Executive Officer Suman Mishra, joking that he did not crash the vehicle to reassure the company. The Prince noted that the vehicle was very quiet and easy to drive, adding that he wanted to see its top speed on a longer promenade. Princess Catherine described the experience as very comfortable, highlighting the practical benefits of the electric transport option.

Upcoming Award Ceremony and Trade Links

Before departing, the royal couple posed for a group photograph with the finalists against the Mumbai skyline, which was partially obscured by smog. The Prince encouraged the finalists to enjoy the evening and reminded them that their presence at the awards was a significant achievement. The three-day tour aims to cement British trade links in the region while supporting global environmental initiatives.