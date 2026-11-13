Prince William Presents Harry Kane With Framed Shirt For Record 126th England Cap

Prince William honoured Harry Kane at Wembley with a framed shirt marked Kane 126, celebrating his record-breaking 126th England cap and Ballon d'Or win.

Prince William presented Harry Kane with a framed England shirt at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening to mark the captain's record-breaking 126th cap. Kane became England's most-capped men's player, moving one clear of former goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who had held the record since 1989.

The prince walked onto the pitch to shake Kane's hand and present the framed shirt, which bore the words Kane 126. The pair then posed for photos with Shilton, who had been England's most-capped men's player for nearly four decades until Kane surpassed him. Kane was accompanied by his four children on the pitch and held his Ballon d'Or aloft to supporters. The ceremony came before England's Uefa Nations League match against Croatia at Wembley, which England won 2-1.

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Prince William Honours Harry Kane With Shirt Presentation

The Football Association had hinted at a special pre-match presentation to mark Kane's achievements, but William's appearance had been kept under wraps. Kane, 33, is also England's highest ever scorer with 91 goals. Last month, Downing Street suggested the Bayern Munich player could be in the running for a knighthood after the extraordinary achievement of winning the Ballon d'Or. Kane became the first English winner in 25 years at a ceremony held at the London Palladium on October 26.

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A spokeswoman said Andy Burnham extended his congratulations to Kane, adding: The PM knows the whole nation will be incredibly proud of him. Asked whether the Prime Minister would like to see Kane knighted, she said: I think everyone would agree, Harry Kane has given an enormous amount to English football, and this is a very special moment for him and the country, but, as ever, I am not going to pre-empt the honours process.

Prince William Congratulates Harry Kane On Ballon D Or

Prince William applauded Kane's brilliant and remarkable Ballon d'Or triumph with a personal social media message after the ceremony in London. The Prince of Wales, signing his message off with his personal W initial, posted on Instagram: Huge congratulations to Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d'Or! What a fantastic achievement and so deserved. A brilliant captain, a remarkable player and someone who has given football fans across the world so many unforgettable moments.

Kane, who has been widely regarded as a model professional and humble superstar during his career, admitted he still has an ego of sorts in an interview on the eve of his record-breaking England cap. Asked if he has an ego, Kane replied that he does, but added it is a small one.