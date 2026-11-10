Prince William Honours Paula Radcliffe at Windsor and Guest-Edits Country Life

Prince William held an investiture at Windsor Castle naming Paula Radcliffe, Cerys Matthews and Carl Cox as OBEs, and guest-edits a special Country Life issue on sale for one week.

The Prince of Wales stayed in the UK this week while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Belgium, where they unveiled a memorial to 50 children who lost their lives due to online harm in Brussels. The Sussex branch of the royal family had made their first joint overseas outing since returning to the UK, but Prince William carried on with his royal duties at home. He held an investiture at Windsor Castle, where he presented honours to recipients from the worlds of sport and music.

Prince William also has a busy schedule ahead, with his guest edit of Country Life magazine due to be released midweek. The awards ceremony is set to take place at Raffles in Whitehall, which is expected to be a significant evening for the Prince. The close proximity of the investiture to his Windsor home was likely a welcome arrangement for him during such a demanding week.

Also read Marathon runner Paula Radcliffe to be made OBE at Windsor Castle

Prince William Honours Paula Radcliffe and Cerys Matthews

Prince William named athlete Paula Radcliffe, musician Cerys Matthews and broadcaster Carl Cox as Officers of the Order of the British Empire at Windsor Castle. The honours were awarded for their services in sport and music. Prince William appeared delighted to bestow the awards, smiling broadly as he greeted each recipient in turn.

The investiture took place at Windsor Castle, the royal residence that is close to the Prince's home. Honours of this kind are conferred by members of the royal family at investitures, which are held in person and recognise individuals for their contributions to public life. The ceremony offered a rare public moment of recognition for the three recipients, each of whom was honoured in their own field.

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Prince William Guest-Edits Country Life Magazine

Prince William is the guest editor of a special issue of Country Life, a prestigious role that places him in the footsteps of Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, who have both previously edited special issues. The nearly 300-page edition is designed to reveal the Prince's favourite view and offer a glimpse into the gardens at Highgrove, the home of his father, King Charles.

Paula Minchin, managing and features editor at Country Life, who is the coordinating editor of this special issue, said that the edition champions many causes close to the Prince's heart. She added that the issue offers a real insight into his life, including his love of wild swimming, his dogs, walking and spending time in the countryside with his children. Mark Hedges, the editor in chief of Country Life, is also involved in the publication.

Country Life Special Issue Offers Rare Insight for Collectors

The special edition of Country Life will only be on sale for one week, which makes it a potential collectors' item. In his editorship, Prince William shares rare insights into his public role and personal tastes, including his fondness for a visit to the pub for a pint of cider with ice.

King Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales, twice guest-edited Country Life, first for his 65th birthday in November 2013 and then for his 70th birthday in 2018. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said that the Prince of Wales has a long-standing passion for the countryside and its vital role in the nation's life, culture and wellbeing. The spokesperson added that the guest editorship celebrates the people, places and innovative stewardship that help secure the countryside's future for generations to come.