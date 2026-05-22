Prince William Hopes for an Invite to Taylor Swift's Wedding

William revealed his own obsession with the pop star and his family's connection to her.

Prince William has admitted he is hoping for an invite to pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding this summer. William revealed that Princess Charlotte , Prince George and Louis are all Taylor Swift fans, saying they were in the crowd at Wembley for Swift's Eras Tour in 2024.

The Duke of Cornwall was asked by presenters Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston if he had 'received an invite yet' to the US star's wedding, rumoured to be taking place on July 3 in New York. William replied: 'No comment!

', then added with a smile: 'I'm hoping and I'm sure that there might be an invitation around, but we'll see, we'll see. ' The Prince spoke of his daughter, Princess Charlotte, being the biggest 'Swiftie' of his children, saying: 'Charlotte particularly is obsessed with Taylor Swift. 'We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing.

We had a box in Wembley, which is quite a long way from where the action is happening, but the atmosphere was so incredible.

'You could actually feel the floor shaking when she was singing, it was fantastic! '. Prince William, Charlotte and George even got a selfie with Taylor Swift and her fiancé, American professional footballer Travis Kelce





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Taylor Swift Prince William Prince George Princess Charlotte Wembley Eras Tour

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