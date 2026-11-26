The Diana Award, a charity honouring Princess Diana's belief in young people, has entered administration after 27 years. Prince William thanked everyone whose dedication and hard work helped thousands of young people change the world for the better.

The Diana Award, a charity founded in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, has entered administration after 27 years of celebrating young people who work to improve the lives of others.

The charity announced it can no longer continue operating after independent advice made clear it could not meet its obligations. Prince William issued a statement expressing his sadness at the news. He said he was very sorry to hear the development but stressed that the legacy of Diana continues in many forms. He thanked everyone whose dedication and hard work helped encourage thousands of young people over so many years and changed the world for the better.

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In a statement on its website, the charity said with heavy hearts that it had entered administration. It said twenty-seven years ago, the Diana Awards were created to honour Diana, Princess of Wales and her belief that young people had the power to change their community, their country and the world.

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The charity said it was proud to have shone a spotlight on a generation of young people and that over 50,000 young people have received the prestigious Diana Award, with the charity working with thousands more through programmes. The statement continued that this was not the outcome any of us wanted, and thanked everyone who has supported the charity over the years and, above all, the young people whose achievements have always been at the heart of it.

It said their achievements matter, and nothing about today's decision changes that. The Directors of the Company have appointed Nick Parsk of Oury Clark Chartered Accountants as Joint Administrator of the Company. The Diana Award was established in 1999 and celebrates young people who work to improve the lives of others. The award came about from a board that was chaired by the then-Chancellor of the Exchequer, Gordon Brown.

Prince William and Harry Support Diana Award

The charity has actively equipped and empowered youth across the globe through dedicated school-based anti-bullying initiatives and professional mentorship programmes. Prince William and Prince Harry, both strong supporters of the charity, have taken turns participating in events in recent years. Earlier this year, the brothers delivered congratulatory letters to recipients, continuing their support for the legacy of their mother. The award has played a key role in keeping the princes' mother's memory alive.

Dr Tessy Ojo CBE, chief executive of The Diana Award, said previously that they were incredibly proud to celebrate young people from across the world receiving the Diana Award that year. She said their courage, compassion and determination to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges are a powerful reminder that young people are the changemakers of today.

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Charity Planned 30th Anniversary Events for 2027

Earlier this year, sources said the charity planned to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of the princess with a programme of events in 2027, with the highlight being a glittering black-tie gala. A spokesman for The Diana Award said the charity was in the early stages of planning those events. The 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death falls in August 2027.

The charity's closure marks the end of an organisation that has honoured tens of thousands of young people for their contributions to their communities and the wider world. Prince William's statement reflects the continued significance of his mother's legacy even as the charity that bore her name ceases operations.