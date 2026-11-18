Prince William and Kate meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss enduring bilateral ties and the Earthshot Prize success.

The Prince and Princess of Wales engaged in a significant diplomatic meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on the deep and enduring nature of Britain's relations with India. This encounter took place on the final day of their three-day tour, marking a key moment for diplomatic ties between the two nations. The meeting highlighted the shared commitment to strengthening partnerships in environmental innovation and trade in the years ahead.

Diplomatic Strategy and Earthshot Prize

Prince William and Kate met Mr. Modi at his private residence after the Prime Minister adjusted his schedule to accommodate the royal couple before their departure. This bilateral discussion followed the staging of a glittering awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai the previous night. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace noted that the conversation reflected on the strength of the UK-India relationship and the opportunities to enhance the partnership moving forward.

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The dialogue specifically touched upon the success of the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai and India's growing leadership in environmental innovation. Mr. Modi thanked the Prince for bringing the prestigious award to India, while Prince William expressed his particular pleasure that Mahindra, a manufacturer of electric rickshaws, received an award. The pair discussed how Earthshot Prize winners can positively support climate and conservation efforts in India and globally.

Stakeholder Positions and Trade Momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges through the Earthshot Prize. In a social media statement, he expressed appreciation for the efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide. He looked forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, citing the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

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The mention of the trade agreement pleased diplomats who viewed the royal visit as an opportunity to cement relations following its implementation. Prince William and the Princess of Wales reflected on their enjoyment of returning to India ten years after their previous visit. They spoke warmly about meeting diverse groups in Mumbai, including young people playing cricket and professionals in healthcare and creative industries.

Cultural Engagement in Mumbai

Before traveling to New Delhi, the couple visited the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to engage with local artisans. The school, founded in 2016, trains women in traditional hand-embroidery and textile techniques, with some graduates creating runway pieces for luxury brands like Dior and Valentino. Kate and William participated in block printing silk napkins, using natural dyes and blocks featuring British botanical designs.

During the craft session, Kate advised William on the appropriate pressure to apply to the fabric, while both produced stamps from specially designed blocks. This activity aligned with Kate's long-standing interest in fabrics and textiles, demonstrated by her previous visits to UK weaving mills. The couple expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister and the people of India for the warm welcome received throughout their visit.

Conclusion of the Tour

The meeting concluded the royal tour, with the couple flying back to the UK overnight on a commercial Air India plane. The Prince and Princess reflected on the importance of the longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and India. Their visit underscored a commitment to supporting and strengthening the relationship in the years to come, leaving a positive diplomatic legacy.