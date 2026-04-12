Prince William Opts for Modern Approach, Rejects Grand Investiture and Church Service

New royal book reveals Prince William's preference for a modern approach, rejecting a major investiture ceremony and church service when becoming Prince of Wales, in stark contrast to his father's 1969 investiture. The book details William and Catherine's low-key celebrations, their interest in Welsh culture, and even their love for the BBC show 'The Traitors'.

Prince William , now the Prince of Wales, demonstrated a clear inclination towards modernizing aspects of the monarchy when he rejected elaborate plans for his investiture. Acclaimed royal author Robert Hardman, in his new book Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, reveals that William declined proposals for a significant ceremony and church service to mark his new title.

These plans, orchestrated by his father's courtiers, envisioned an event at St David's Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, in 2022. Instead of opting for such a high-profile affair, William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, chose a more low-key approach, marking their new titles with visits to Anglesey and Swansea. This decision, a conscious move away from tradition, starkly contrasted with the pomp and pageantry of King Charles's investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969. The 1969 investiture, a spectacle of grandeur held at Caernarfon Castle, was broadcast live to a vast audience, with 19 million viewers in Britain and an additional 500 million worldwide. The ceremony featured Queen Elizabeth presenting Charles with the Prince of Wales's sword, coronet, ring, rod, and mantle. The contrast highlights William's intention to steer the monarchy towards a more contemporary and less formal image.\Further emphasizing William's preference for a streamlined approach, Hardman's book discloses that even a church service was ruled out. The government, according to Hardman, even went to the extent of consulting Plaid Cymru, the Welsh nationalist party, to gauge any potential objections to the ceremony plans. However, the idea never progressed beyond William's desk. One member of William's team confided to the author that an investiture ceremony was never something William wanted. The Prince and Princess of Wales's choice of marking their new titles with visits to places like Anglesey, where they lived for three years after their marriage, signifies a move towards a more personal and accessible representation of the monarchy. This shift also reflects William's commitment to engaging with Wales in a way that feels more authentic and less imposing. Catherine, Princess of Wales, demonstrated her commitment to the Welsh culture by delivering a video message entirely in Welsh for St David's Day, and William shared in 2024 that he was learning the language using Duolingo, showing a clear interest in connecting with the Welsh people. This reflects his broader vision for the monarchy in the modern era, one of greater inclusivity and approachability.\Beyond his duties as Prince of Wales, the new book reveals a more human side to William and Catherine. Royal author Robert Hardman also discloses the Prince and Princess of Wales's enjoyment of the BBC show, The Traitors. According to the book, William and Catherine are among the millions engrossed by the show, which Stephen Lambert, the show's producer, described as a 'big treat' for William. Hardman writes that William's idea of a fun evening is to 'sit down with the Princess in front of The Traitors'. This detail humanizes the royal couple, showing them as engaging with popular culture and enjoying a common pastime. William later told Sir Stephen Fry, a contestant on the show, that he and his family were 'locked into' the series. This revelation not only highlights their relatability but also suggests a desire to connect with the public on a less formal and more personal level. The details in Hardman's book provide valuable insight into William's evolving approach to his role as Prince of Wales, a role that he seems to be carefully shaping to reflect both tradition and a forward-looking vision for the monarchy





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Prince William Opts for Modern Approach, Rejects Grand Investiture as Prince of WalesPrince William chose a less formal approach to becoming Prince of Wales, rejecting plans for a major investiture ceremony and church service, opting instead for visits to Anglesey and Swansea. This decision, detailed in a new royal biography, reflects his desire to modernize the monarchy and contrasts with his father's elaborate investiture in 1969.

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