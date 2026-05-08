Prince William pays emotional tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday for transforming conservation awareness and responsibility in millions of lives.

Prince William paid an emotional tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday tonight, saying he had been an inspiration to both himself and now his children.

Taking to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall for a televised event to mark the legendary naturalist and broadcaster's centenary, the heir to the throne said: "It is a rare privilege to celebrate a century of life.

"But it is rarer still when that person has transformed the way we see the only home that we have - Planet Earth. " David, for decades, your voice has been a constant in our lives, guiding us through rainforests and oceans, over mountains and into the very fabric of life.

"Through your boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom, and unwavering dedication, you have opened our eyes to the beauty of our planet, and to its fragility, reminding us of our collective responsibility to protect it. "You have been a guiding light in the work we now undertake to safeguard the natural world. Long before many of us found our voice on the challenges we face, you were speaking with clarity, urgency, and optimism.

" And it is that sense of urgent optimism that has made all the difference. "Like millions across the world, my children have grown up with your incredible storytelling - a window into the wonders of nature that shaped their understanding of our planet, and their belief that it is something worth fighting for.

" Prince William to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to pay tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday The prince said David's "voice has been a constant in our lives" guiding us into the "the very fabric of life





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Conservation Environment David Attenborough Prince William Celebrating Global Initiative Inspiration Frustration Optimism Responsibility Challenge Belief Understanding Responsibility Boost Inspiration

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