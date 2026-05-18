Prince William Plans to Sell Off a Fifth of Duchy of Cornwall Estate, Invest in Five Key Areas

Prince William, the 25th Duke of Cornwall, is preparing for a shake-up of the Duchy of Cornwall, a vast royal estate worth billions of pounds, to tackle Britain's housing and environmental crises. He aims to sell off around a fifth of the estate and focus on five key areas, including Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, Dartmoor, the Bath region, and Kennington in south London.

Prince William is preparing for a shake-up of the Duchy of Cornwall by selling off around a fifth of the vast royal estate as part of an ambitious £500million plan to tackle Britain's housing and environmental crises.

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, is expected to offload parts of the billion-pound estate over the next decade while concentrating investment in a handful of key areas. The income from the duchy helps fund the official, charitable, and private lives of Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis





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Governance Economic Policy Duchy Of Cornwall Prince William Royal Estate Tackle Britain's Crises £500Million Focus On Key Areas Sell Off Estate Social And Environmental Impact Tackle Climate Change Boost Affordable Housing Invest In Renewable Energy Help Struggling Rural Communities Active Listening Enable Change Active Listening

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