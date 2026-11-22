Prince William plans a major monarchy reform to strip Prince Harry and his children of their titles and HRH style, limiting royal styles to working royals only under a new letters patent system.

Prince William is preparing to implement a radical restructuring of the British monarchy that would remove the royal titles and HRH prefixes from his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and Harry’s two children. According to a new report, the Prince of Wales intends to enact these sweeping changes once he ascends to the throne following the passing of his father, King Charles. The proposed reforms aim to redefine royal styles as professional job titles rather than automatic privileges granted by birthright.

Core Details of Monarchy Restructuring

The major reform, which is set to take effect after William becomes King, would see Prince Harry lose his prince title. Additionally, Harry’s children, Prince Archie, who is seven years old, and Princess Lilibet, who is five years old, would lose their royal titles and their HRH prefixes. This information is attributed to royal authority writer Tom Sykes, who possesses extensive society contacts and reports on the inner workings of the royal family.

Also read Prince William and Princess Kate to make big change to royal trips that will impact Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

In his forthcoming book, titled Dukes of Hazard, Sykes claims that the heir to the throne has begun drawing up a massive restructuring of the monarchy. This plan includes sweeping changes to the duties of the next generation of senior royals. The blueprint has been discussed with William’s aides and seeks to ensure that royal titles and the use of His or Her Royal Highness function similarly to job titles. These styles would only be granted to senior family members who actively work for the Crown.

Working Royals and Constitutional Mechanisms

The proposed blueprint restricts titles to only apply to working royals who undertake duties on behalf of the Crown. A friend of the Prince of Wales explained to Mr. Sykes that only those going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, or having a public role will be considered HRH. These individuals will also receive an allowance, a salary, and a place to live. The source emphasized that there is only one place to live provided for these working royals.

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If individuals are not doing these things and are not working royals, they will not get to be an HRH. They will not receive a free or subsidized place to live and will not get any special favors. However, they will remain private citizens free to get on with their life and make money any way they choose. William is said to have been told by constitutional advisers that he can usher in this dramatic overhaul by issuing letters patent, a legal document that expresses the will of the monarch.

This mechanism is the same one used by King George V in 1917 to lay down the current rules regarding royal styles. Under George V’s rules, the style HRH is held from birth by the children of the sovereign and the children of any son of the sovereign. It is also granted to all the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales. As a result, all three of William and Kate’s children were HRH from birth. Harry’s children became entitled to the style when their grandfather, King Charles, acceded to the throne in September 2022.

Impact on the Sussex Family and Future Generations

Stripping Harry and Meghan and their children of their royal titles and styles could dramatically deepen the rift between the two brothers. Under William’s current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be legally removed. This would also include the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves. The book, which is due to be published by Penguin in February, outlines these specific legal changes.

The potential changes would also mean that two of William’s own children, Princess Charlotte, who is eleven, and Prince Louis, who is eight, would be allowed to give up their titles and use of HRH. They could do this if they decide, when adults, that they want to forge independent careers. It would effectively mean they are offered the choice of whether they want to serve as spares to the Crown. This does not affect Prince George, whose future as the heir to the throne is considered set in concrete.

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Public Support and Official Responses

Those around William believe the proposed shake-up will command enormous public support in a country increasingly impatient with the cost and perceived excess of a sprawling royal household. The plan is also said to be designed to avoid a repeat of the embarrassing disputes surrounding Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. Both Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor retained royal status after ceasing to undertake official duties, leading to various controversies.

On Saturday night, Kensington Palace made clear that they do not comment on the content of books. A spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales stated that as a matter of policy, they do not comment on books or claims made within them. William made it clear last year that he will not be afraid to make difficult decisions as king. He also declared that change is on his agenda, signaling a potential shift in how the monarchy operates in the coming decades.