Prince William Praises Kate's Return from Italy Engagement Abroad

Prince William praises Kate's return from her first engagement abroad since her cancer diagnosis in 2024, describing her as an amazing mum and wife. He shares fond memories of his childhood on the Isles of Scilly and hints at Kate's plans for future trips abroad.

Kate , the Princess of Wales, returned from her first engagement abroad since her cancer diagnosis in 2024 positively, with Prince William praising her as an amazing mum and wife.

During a visit to the Isles of Scilly, Prince William revealed that his wife had been looking forward to her trip to Italy and his pride in her is evident. He also shared fond memories of his childhood experiences on the island. The royal couple visited various places in Italy, including an Italian pre-school where Kate charmed children with her pasta-making skills and ability to practice her Italian.

Their visit to Agriturismo Al Vigneto, a farm-stay vineyard and farmhouse in the hills of Reggio Emilia, was also notable. Prince William hinted that Kate is looking forward to doing more trips abroad and balancing her engagements with her need for rest. The couple's visit to St Mary's Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly marked the official opening of a new wing aimed at improving healthcare access in the area





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