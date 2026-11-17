Prince William names the Anglesey coastline his favorite British vista. Explore the scenic landscapes and top hotels in Wales that offer similar views for travelers.

Prince William has officially designated the coastal scenery of Anglesey as one of the finest views in Britain, highlighting the natural beauty of the Welsh island that played a significant role in his early life. The future king shared this personal revelation in his guest-edited issue of Country Life magazine, recalling the spectacular landscapes surrounding his first family home with Princess Catherine.

William's Favorite British Vista Defined

Prince William explicitly described the panorama from his former residence as a unique combination of mountains, beach, and estuary all tied together in one place. He stated that he would struggle to find a better view anywhere in the country, emphasizing the diverse geological features that make the location so special for him and visitors alike.

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The Prince Royal lived on Anglesey, known as Ynys Mon in Welsh, from 2010 to 2013 while serving as a search-and-rescue pilot with the RAF. During this three-year period, his home overlooked Newborough Forest, the golden sands of the local beach, and the picturesque Llanddwyn Island, creating a lasting impression of the area's serene beauty.

Accessing the North Wales Island

Visitors can easily access this breathtaking corner of Wales, situated off the north-west coast, via two major bridges connecting the island to the mainland. The Menai Suspension Bridge and the Britannia Bridge provide direct routes for travelers seeking to experience the exact vistas that captured Prince William's attention during his residence on the island.

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Once on the island, tourists can explore the Isle of Anglesey coastal path, a 140-mile route that circles the entire landmass. This trail passes through diverse terrain including farmland, dunes, and woodland, offering walkers the chance to see the same mountains, beaches, and estuaries that the Prince praised in his magazine feature.

Key Landmarks and Natural Attractions

One of the mountainous features enjoyed by Prince William can be reached via a trip to Parys Mountain, which holds the historical distinction of being the largest copper mine in the world. This site offers elevated perspectives of the surrounding landscape, allowing visitors to appreciate the topographical variety that defines the region's aesthetic appeal.

Another essential destination for nature enthusiasts is South Stack Lighthouse, a spot famous for its wildlife, particularly birds. Visitors can reach this iconic landmark by walking 400 cliffside steps and crossing over a bridge, providing a dramatic vantage point similar to the coastal views experienced by the Prince Royal.

Luxury and Budget Accommodation Options

Travelers seeking a stay with a view fit for a future king can book The Outbuildings in Newborough, priced from £1,525 for a week for up to 14 guests. This barn-style accommodation is surrounded by peaceful sheep meadows and offers stunning views directly across to Snowdonia, mirroring the scenic elements Prince William admired.

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For those desiring a stately home experience, Tre-Ysgawen Hall & Spa on the east coast offers a week-long stay in April for two guests at £983. The property features a swimming pool and an award-winning restaurant, allowing guests to dine in gardens and woodland while enjoying the island's natural charm.

Budget-conscious holidaymakers can choose The Valley Hotel, where a week's stay for two in April is available for £870. This family-run establishment provides proximity to dreamy coastal walks, offering an affordable way to experience the region's scenery without compromising on the quality of the surrounding environment.

Alternatively, the Nant Yr Odyn Hotel offers candlelit dining with views of the Snowdonia Mountains for £851 for a double room in April. This seven-night stay works out to £60.79 per person per night, providing a cost-effective option for visitors who prioritize mountain vistas and romantic dining atmospheres during their Welsh getaway.