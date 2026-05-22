Prince William's 'Inner Circle': Lifelong Friends and Their Importance

The article discusses Prince William's 'inner circle' of lifelong friends and their significance in his life. It highlights the importance of having friendships, especially during tough times, and the role these friends play in supporting him.

The Prince of Wales is often surrounded by other devoted members of his family, but this week, fans got to see a more relaxed, laid-back side to William as he gleefully sang Sweet Caroline and celebrated Aston Villa 's Europa League victory alongside a cohort of lifelong friends .

This band of brothers, many of whom he has known since childhood, form William's less public but equally important 'inner circle'. While we're less likely to see William's old pals at public engagements, they are very much there behind the scenes





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Prince William Inner Circle Lifelong Friends Aston Villa Sweet Caroline Europa League Victory Thomas Van Straubenzee Edward Van Cutsem Ludgrove School Polo New Zealand California Megxit Knight Frank St Thomas's Battersea Lucy Lanigan-O'keeffe Henry Van Straubenzee Car Crash Duke Duchess Wedding

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