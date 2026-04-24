Prince William’s Striking New Portrait Unveiled by Tatler

Tatler magazine commissions Nigerian artist Oluwole Omofemi to paint Prince William for its annual Commonwealth issue, four years after his acclaimed portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. The portrait highlights the continuity of the Royal Family and portrays William as a 'Prince for Our Times'.

Tatler magazine has unveiled a striking new portrait of Prince William , painted by Nigerian artist Oluwole Omofemi , for its annual Commonwealth issue. This commission marks a significant moment, coming four years after Omofemi’s acclaimed portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II graced the magazine’s cover.

The two portraits, when viewed together, powerfully illustrate the enduring continuity of the British Royal Family, highlighting the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the future responsibilities now resting with the next King. The artwork depicts Prince William in a sophisticated matching suit, his piercing blue eyes capturing the viewer’s attention. He is portrayed with a gentle, optimistic smile and a direct, unwavering gaze, projecting an image of approachable leadership and forward-thinking vision.

Omofemi, based in Ibadan, Nigeria, shared his grandfather’s immense pride in his work with the Royal Family. He emphasized that while his African heritage deeply influences his artistic expression and fuels his desire to represent the continent through his paintings, the United Kingdom feels remarkably familiar and welcoming. He affectionately describes the UK as a ‘second home,’ demonstrating a personal connection that transcends geographical boundaries.

Oluwole Omofemi’s selection by Tatler continues a tradition of featuring prominent royal figures on its covers. Previous editions have showcased King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, the Princess of Wales, and King Charles himself. This consistent focus on the Royal Family underscores Tatler’s role as a chronicler of British society and its evolving dynamics. The artist’s journey from a challenging upbringing to international recognition is a compelling narrative in itself.

In an accompanying interview with Tatler, Omofemi reflects on his heritage, his experiences in the UK, and the profound changes his life has undergone since his portrait of Queen Elizabeth II catapulted him into the spotlight. He candidly describes the past four years as a ‘very dramatic turnaround’ for his career, acknowledging the transformative impact of the commission.

He spoke of painting the Queen not just as a monarch, but as a symbol of resilience and hope for his generation and for all of Africa, particularly mindful of the struggles faced by many. This sense of purpose and responsibility is clearly reflected in his artistic approach. Omofemi’s dedication to his craft is evident in his unwavering commitment to his artistic vision.

He recounts a period of relentless effort and self-belief, driven by the conviction that he ‘would be a successful artist. ’ He views art not merely as a profession, but as a deeply felt calling, a vocation that allows him to connect with audiences on a profound level. He believes his paintings offer viewers a window into his world, a chance to experience different cultures and perspectives.

This philosophy is central to his artistic practice, as he sees potential for beauty and meaning in everything around him. The portrait of Prince William, like his previous work, is a testament to his skill, his sensitivity, and his ability to capture the essence of his subjects.

It is a powerful statement about the future of the monarchy and the enduring connection between the UK and the Commonwealth, viewed through the eyes of a talented artist who bridges continents and cultures. The artwork is not just a likeness, but a representation of hope, optimism, and the continuation of a significant legacy





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