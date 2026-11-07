Prince William Shares Personal Cider Habits in Country Life Guest Editor Role

Prince William reveals his preference for cider with ice while guest editing Country Life, following the tradition set by King Charles and other royals.

Prince William has offered rare personal insights into his daily preferences and public duties through a special guest-edited edition of Country Life magazine. The 44-year-old heir to the throne shared specific details about his favorite drink, confirming a long-held speculation about his enjoyment of cider served with ice. This disclosure appears in a 300-page commemorative issue that highlights his dedication to rural life and the countryside.

Guest Editing Country Life Magazine

Prince William served as the guest editor for this special publication, which focuses on celebrating rural existence and agricultural heritage. He collaborated with the weekly publication for approximately six months to curate the content. The magazine is scheduled for release next week, marking a significant media moment for the royal family.

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The role of guest editor is a prestigious tradition within the publication. King Charles previously held this position twice, first to mark his 65th birthday in November 2013. He repeated the honor for his 70th birthday in 2018. Queen Camilla and Princess Anne have also assumed this editorial role in the past. Prince William now follows directly in the footsteps of these senior royals.

To prepare the issue, Prince William met with Mark Hedges, the editor-in-chief, and managing editor Paula Minchin. The meeting took place last month at Windsor. During the session, the Prince reviewed drafts, examined proofs, and inspected the final layout of the magazine. His involvement ensures the content aligns with his vision for celebrating the countryside.

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Prince William's Personal Cider Preferences

In the upcoming issue, Prince William reveals a specific taste for enjoying a pint of cider with ice. This detail adds clarity to his long-known preference for the fermented apple drink. While many assume traditional craft ciders are served cool without ice, the Prince's choice reflects a distinct personal habit. He enjoys this variation during occasional visits to the pub.

The practice of serving cider with ice gained cultural traction through media and advertising. The film Withnail and I popularized the concept with a famous sketch requesting ice in ciders. Later, the Irish cider brand Magners launched a successful campaign in 2005 called sunshine over ice. This marketing push featured commercials during the World Cup, showing sunny orchards and ice-cold drinks.

Prince William is a known football fan, making the connection to the 2005 World Cup era relevant. The tradition seems to have resonated with him during that period. He has maintained this drinking style in the Wales household since then. The revelation provides a relatable glimpse into the daily life of the future King.

Passion for Rural Stewardship

Prince William is described as a passionate countryman by Mark Hedges. He shares the Norfolk retreat Anmer Hall with his wife, Princess Catherine. Their home is located in a rural setting that aligns with his editorial focus. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace emphasized his long-standing commitment to the natural environment.

The palace statement noted that Prince William values the vital role of the countryside in national life, culture, and wellbeing. His guest editorship aims to celebrate the people and places that support this sector. The publication highlights innovative stewardship efforts designed to secure the future of rural communities. This focus reflects broader royal interests in conservation and agriculture.

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The King, then Prince of Wales, previously used his editorial platforms to advocate for similar values. His guest-edited issues in 2013 and 2018 set a precedent for using media to highlight rural issues. Prince William continues this legacy by selecting content that honors the countryside. The magazine serves as a platform to recognize those who protect the land.

Impact on Public Perception

These insights offer a humanizing perspective on the Prince's public persona. By sharing personal habits like his drink choice, he connects with readers on a relatable level. The publication also serves to reinforce his role as a guardian of rural traditions. It complements his official duties and charitable interests.

The timing of the release coincides with ongoing discussions about the future of the countryside. Prince William's involvement ensures these topics remain in the public eye. The 300-page issue provides a comprehensive look at the subjects he cares about. It stands as a testament to his engagement with national heritage.

This editorial role distinguishes Prince William within the royal family. It allows him to shape narratives around rural life directly. The collaboration with Country Life demonstrates his commitment to this cause. The publication will likely inspire further interest in countryside issues.

As the issue approaches publication, anticipation builds among readers. The Prince's contributions promise to be both informative and personal. His dedication to the guest editor role underscores his seriousness about the topic. The magazine will soon offer a detailed view of his priorities and passions.