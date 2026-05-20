The Prince of Wales, who shares an authentic connection with Aston Villa, shared a good luck message for the club's Europa League final appearance. William's passion for Villa was evident during his schooldays, and he has been spotted at several matches, including one where the club thrashed Nottingham Forest before the final.

The Prince of Wales has supported Aston Villa since his schooldays and shared a message of good luck ahead of their Europa League final tonight.

William, known for his devotion to the Birmingham club, was spotted heading towards Aston Villas changing rooms before the clash in Istanbul. His passion for Villa has been evident over the years, and he was seen celebrating Unai Emery's men's victory over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park this month. The future King's deep bond with the club extends to his birth less than a month after Villa's European Cup triumph in 1982.

Now, with Villa on the brink of continental success, William is expected to be among the claret and blue crowd for the showdown against Freiburg in Istanbul. Prince William's devotion to Aston Villa is genuine, according to football commentator Clive Tyldesley





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Aston Villa Prince Of Wales Europa League Final William's Passion For Aston Villa Supporting Aston Villa Since Schooldays Meeting With William At An Investiture Ceremon Devotion To Aston Villa Is Genuine William's Connection To The National Game Supporting Aston Villa Is Not 'Manufactured' (Clare And Blue)

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