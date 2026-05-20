Prince William Supports Aston Villa Ahead of Europa League Final

British Prince William has been offering words of encouragement in the dressing room to his beloved Aston Villa players ahead of their Europa League final against German side Freiburg.

Prince William has been offering words of encouragement in the dressing room to his beloved Aston Villa players ahead of their Europa League final in Istanbul.

The British royal, who is also the President of a Premier League club and a passionate Villa supporter since his school days, rallied the team with a tweet ahead of the match. Villa are aiming to end a 30-year wait for a major trophy at Besiktas Park on Wednesday night, and will hope their tag as favourites - along with the backing of one of the world's most recognisable figures in the stands - helps carry them over the line.

Defender Ezri Konsa said that William referring to him as a 'Rolls-Royce' counted as the greatest compliment of his career, and that the team were grateful for his support. Prince William emerged from the dressing room after offering the players his support and was seen enthusiastically punching the air as Villa despatched Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest 4-0 to book their place in Wednesday night's final.

A passionate Villa supporter since his schooldays, William chose the club instead of more popular teams due to its emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa’s history, which includes the team lifting the European Cup final after defeating Bayern Munich on 26 May 1982, was a major factor in his decision to support them. Despite enduring a turbulent campaign, Villa’s journey to the final stands as a testament to the resilience he has instilled in the team.

He took to social media before the match to deliver a rallying cry: 'Come on Villa! Good luck in tonight’s Europa League final. UTV! W'





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