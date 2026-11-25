Prince William fulfills scheduled engagements with ambulance staff and honors paramedics at Windsor Castle, following reports of burglars at his Norfolk residence.

Prince William proceeded with a full schedule of public duties this week, demonstrating continued commitment to his charitable work despite security concerns at his personal residence. The heir to the throne visited the South Central Ambulance Service in Slough and later hosted a reception at Windsor Castle. These engagements were long-planned activities that continued uninterrupted following the reported break-in at Anmer Hall, his Norfolk home.

Break-In Triggers Security but Not Cancelled Engagements

The security incident occurred on Monday night at Anmer Hall, the country retreat located on the Sandringham estate used by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family. Two alleged burglars appeared in court this week, facing charges related to the unlawful entry. Despite the disturbing nature of the event, the Prince did not cancel his planned appearances, which included meetings with healthcare professionals and staff.

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Prince William Discusses Mental Health With Paramedics

During his visit to the ambulance garage, Prince William engaged in detailed conversations with local crews regarding mental health and occupational stress. He spoke with Hannah Flower, a thirty-seven-year-old paramedic who shared her personal journey with burnout and trauma. Flower told the Prince that she underwent eight virtual sessions of eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing therapy, known as EMDR, to help cope with work stress and the diagnosis of leukaemia in her younger daughter.

Flower's daughter, Edith, is now five years old and in remission, having been diagnosed with cancer at twenty-two months old. A friend's death served as a tipping point for Flower, prompting her to seek professional help. She described the therapy as effective, stating it helped her understand the service from the perspective of burnout. Prince William, who previously served as a Search and Rescue pilot with the RAF and with the East Anglia Air Ambulance, responded by noting that while everyone deals with stress differently, he is pleased such support systems exist despite national gaps.

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Exploring AI And Wearable Technology In Emergency Care

Prince William also addressed the future of emergency medical services, specifically asking staff how artificial intelligence might fit into their daily lives. Kirsten Willis-Drewett, the head of operations at the South Central Ambulance Service, reported that trials had proven AI helpful for screening illnesses. The Prince acknowledged the good pipeline of young people entering training but raised concerns about a lack of roles for qualified staff once they finish their programs.

He proposed the concept of wearable technology during a brainstorming session upstairs, suggesting devices like bracelets that could stream data from casualties back to experts. This would allow remote personnel to talk through procedures with first responders, giving them the confidence to act. The Prince emphasized that while people want to help, they often lack the technical knowledge to do so effectively without such technological aids.

Patronage Of Royal College Of Paramedics At Windsor Castle

Later in the day, Prince William hosted a special reception at Windsor Castle to mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Royal College of Paramedics. He serves as the patron of the organization, a role he announced last January, following the college gaining its royal charter in two thousand twenty-four. The event brought together medical staff and volunteers to celebrate the milestone and discuss ongoing initiatives.

Holly Wells, the project lead for the trauma support programme, explained that the trust runs a pioneering scheme focused on proactive counselling. The program consists of a teaching module to help paramedics spot psychological trauma in themselves and others, combined with six one-to-one coaching and counselling sessions. Wells expressed hope that this support would reduce sickness levels and prevent psychological trauma from affecting staff home lives. Before concluding his visit, the Prince posed for a joint photograph in the crew room, pausing to look at a board displaying pictures of staff on nights out and in fancy dress.