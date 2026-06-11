Prince William Transforms Style, Launches Tech Initiative to Tackle Homelessness

The Prince of Wales, known for his impeccable style, left royal fans swooning with his 'refreshed' look at a technology conference in London. He also launched a new chapter of his Homewards project, highlighting how digital tools and innovation can tackle homelessness.

The Prince of Wales left royal fans swooning with his 'refreshed' style at a technology conference in London yesterday after claiming the crown for best-dressed guest at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding.

On Wednesday, William, 43, travelled to Olympia for his debut appearance at London Tech Week, where he launched a new chapter of his Homewards project, highlighting how digital tools and innovation can tackle homelessness. Social media users gushed about his 'model' good looks after footage showed William arriving at the conference wearing an impeccably tailored navy suit, with one fan writing he 'looks like he is modelling it, rather than heading to work'.

William has undergone a style transformation since 2016, when he recruited his wife Catherine's former stylist and executive assistant, Natasha Archer, to give him a regal makeover. And while Natasha left her role after 15 years of service to The Firm, it appears Prince William needs no further help - with the father-of-three even outdressing the royal family's most stylish member - the Princess of Wales.

A staggering 84 per cent of the Daily Mail's readers picked Prince William as the best-dressed guest at his cousin's 'intimate' wedding to NHS paediatric nurse Harriet in Kemble. Prince William put on a dapper display in a sharp suit teamed with a blue waistcoat and tie that brought out the colour of his 'astounding' eyes, one fan wrote on X. 'While everyone was focused on the stunning women yesterday, I could not stop looking at Prince William,' they confessed.

'The shot of the day would have been his astounding blue eyes and his fancy blue waistcoat and tie. ' The Prince of Wales left royal fans swooning with his 'refreshed' style at a technology conference in London yesterday. He hailed the power of tech to enable those working in the sector to identify families and individuals at risk during a panel discussion at London Tech Week.

He said 'prevention is better than the cure' in the fight against homelessness which can employ technology to 'keep people in their homes'. His Homewards initiative – a five-year project to develop a blueprint to eradicate homelessness – has launched the Homelessness Data Lab, a national collaboration aimed at improving the use of data and technology to prevent homelessness.

Members include businesses like Bloomberg, Vodafone Three and the NatWest Group, who are working on projects to enhance coordination between frontline services, reduce response times and improve signposting support for people experiencing the early stages of difficulties. Addressing the packed conference hall, William said: 'As we all know, in life prevention is better than the cure, and so with the data and the technology we can deploy, being able to keep people in their homes, their jobs, their communities, families, at school, that is inherently much better than if we then deal with problems once they become homeless.

'The damage that someone goes through to get to that place is inevitable, sometimes almost very, very difficult to bring them back in, so if we can stop all that pain, that damage getting done, and that surely is a much better way of doing that. ' William's 'informed' speech left fans impressed as they declared Homewards is doing 'fantastic' work after photos from the event were shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account. 'Amazing!

Well done for using your huge platform to help others,' one message read. Zahra Bahrololoumi, chief executive of Salesforce UK and Ireland, a cloud-based customer relationship management platform and official Homewards supporter, also joined William on stage for the discussion. Her company is supporting the lab with its expertise, and she stressed information held on individuals would be used 'appropriately and responsibly'.

She added: 'The lab will now run a series of very short chart-focused experiments, tests, exploration around this data, because if we can make (homelessness) predictable, we can prevent it, so it’s really to understand the causes.

'There’s such a rich set of data, there’s years and years’ worth of anonymised data from people that have presented themselves as homeless that we can really explore and mine





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