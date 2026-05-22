Prince William Visits Isles of Scilly Hospital and Plants Pine While Advocating for Community Development

The Prince of Wales visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and engaged with care home residents and construction workers. He also plants a replacement Monterrey pine to reflect the island's recovery and resilience.

The Prince of Wales, accompanied by his wife Kate and their three children, paid a visit to the Isles of Scilly Hospital, where he interacted with care home residents and construction workers.

During a lighthearted moment, a resident proposed a flirty proposition, leading the prince to respond with humor. William also planted a replacement Monterrey pine to reflect the island's recovery and resilience. The Isle of Scilly is currently recovering from Storm Goretti and the redevelopment, which supports the Prince's Duchy of Cornwall estate, aims to combine NHS services and social care provision.

The Prince posted on social media about his journey with the Duchy of Cornwall, emphasizing the importance of social and environmental purpose in their strategy





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Isles Of Scilly Hospital Isles Of Scilly Nurses Flirting Proposition Meeting Care Home Residents Charles's New Year Honours Buckingham Palace Garden Party Queen Elizabeth II's 100Th Birthday Duchy Of Cornwall Estate

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Prince William conducts engagements in Isles of Scilly, including a visit to The Isles of Scilly HospitalThe passage details Prince William's visits to the Isles of Scilly, where he visited a hospital, met patients and staff, and met with residents of a care home. He also attended the launch of a new hospital facility and a housing development in the archipelago.

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