Princess and Junior Andre Spark Bidding War for Lucrative Six-Figure Podcast Deal

Siblings Princess and Junior Andre are reportedly set to launch a joint podcast after attracting huge interest from broadcasters following their reality TV success.

Princess and Junior Andre are currently making headlines as they are poised to secure a massive six-figure contract to launch their own collaborative podcast. The siblings, who are the children of media personalities Katie Price and Peter Andre , have reportedly ignited an intense bidding war among several major broadcasting networks.

This sudden surge in interest is largely attributed to the undeniable chemistry and strong familial bond the pair displayed during the broadcast of Princess's reality series, The Princess Diaries on ITV2. The show, which provides a glimpse into the life of the eighteen-year-old influencer, showcased the supportive nature of her twenty-year-old brother, Junior. Industry insiders suggest that their natural rapport on screen impressed executives, making them highly attractive candidates for a digital audio venture.

While the duo has yet to officially announce which network they will partner with, there is significant anticipation that they could become major competitors to other established UK podcasting figures such as GK Barry and Joe Baggs. This potential deal marks a significant milestone in their independent careers, transitioning them from being children of famous parents to influential media figures in their own right. The podcast news is only one part of a broader expansion in their professional portfolios.

Princess and Junior are also slated to appear in the upcoming series of Celebrity Race Across The World on the BBC. This challenging competition requires famous pairs to travel across vast distances without the use of air travel, forcing them to rely on ground transportation and their own resourcefulness.

The siblings filmed their segment in February, following the massive success of the first season of The Princess Diaries, which stood as one of the most successful launches of 2025 for ITV2, second only to juggernauts like Love Island and Big Brother. Television executives have praised the pair for being hardworking and well-behaved, noting that they bring a valuable younger demographic to the programs they join.

There is a particular curiosity among producers to see how two individuals accustomed to the luxury of five-star hotels will handle the grit of budget travel and hostel stays. Further cementing their status in the digital age, Junior recently presented Princess with the Celebrity Top Influencer Award at the UK Influencer Awards in Newcastle, highlighting their mutual support and growing public appeal.

However, the rise of the siblings has not been without underlying family tension. The production of The Princess Diaries became a flashpoint for the long-standing rift between their parents, Katie Price and Peter Andre. While the initial season featured Peter and his wife Emily, Katie was noticeably absent, leading her to express feelings of being disrespected and ignored. She claimed that Peter's management team was responsible for her exclusion, which sparked a public outcry and significant behind-the-scenes drama.

In an effort to shield Princess from being caught in the middle of her parents' conflict, Peter and Emily eventually decided to step away from the second and third seasons. This decision was reportedly made after discussions between Peter and his daughter, ensuring that the focus of the show remained solely on Princess as she entered adulthood. For Princess, the experience was emotionally taxing.

She revealed in the premiere of the new series that she felt guilty and upset that her professional opportunity had caused such friction within her family. She confessed that the arguments felt as though they were her fault, which dimmed the joy of her show's successful launch. Despite these struggles, the siblings continue to forge a path forward, utilizing their platform to redefine their public image while navigating the complexities of their family history





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