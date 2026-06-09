Princess Andre and Heidi Katona's Monaco Getaway Amid Mothers' Turmoil

Katie Price's daughter Princess Andre and Kerry Katona's daughter Heidi Katona are seen enjoying a luxurious trip to Monaco, sharing social media posts of their high-life celebrations. This occurs as their mothers face a fractured friendship and Katie navigates the end of her marriage to Lee Andrews, who is imprisoned in Dubai on fraud charges.

Princess Andre and Heidi Katona , daughters of celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona respectively, have been enjoying a lavish trip in Monaco . The cousins, both 18 and 19 years old, have been sharing numerous social media updates showcasing their high-spirited holiday.

Princess Andre was seen holding a bottle of Belvedere vodka valued at £440, wearing stylish blue trousers and a sheer lace top that revealed her bra underneath. Heidi Katona also posted several images and videos, including one featuring Junior Andre, Princess's brother. The pair were joined by Junior's girlfriend, Jasmine. The mothers of Princess and Junior, Katie Price, and Heidi's mother, Kerry Katona, were once close friends but their relationship has significantly fractured.

This breakdown reportedly occurred after Katie Price married businessman Lee Andrews, a union that has led to substantial personal and legal turmoil. Following a face-to-face meeting with Lee's ex-partner Dina Taji in Dubai, Katie Price returned to the UK and has removed her wedding ring, acknowledging the marriage is over. Lee Andrews is currently incarcerated in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai facing fraud allegations; reports indicate a six-figure sum is required for his potential release.

These events have unfolded while Katie Price's older children, Princess and Junior, have been away with their cousin Heidi. Despite the intense public scrutiny and personal struggles surrounding their mother, Princess and Junior appeared cheerful during their Monaco getaway. The trip follows a recent family birthday celebration for Katie Price's 48th at her home in West Sussex where the siblings were also seen smiling together.

The social media snippets from Monaco depict a group seemingly embracing a luxury lifestyle, with Princess prominently displaying the expensive vodka and Heidi showcasing a designer-inspired handbag paired with a silk skirt and a plunging top. Their time away highlights a contrast between the youthful exuberance of the teenagers and the complex, widely publicized challenges faced by their mothers





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Princess Andre Heidi Katona Monaco Katie Price Kerry Katona Junior Andre Lee Andrews Dubai Prison Belvedere Vodka Celebrity Children

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