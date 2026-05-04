Princess Andre Crowned Top UK Influencer Amid Family Drama

Princess Andre, daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price, wins the UK Top Influencer Award, but the event is overshadowed by ongoing family tensions regarding Katie Price's exclusion from her daughter's reality show.

Princess Andre , the 18-year-old daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price , has been awarded the UK Top Influencer Award at a ceremony in Newcastle. The presentation was made by her brother, Junior Andre, and his girlfriend, Jasmine Orr.

Princess gained prominence earlier this year by allowing cameras to document her life through her ITV2 reality show, 'The Princess Diaries,' which has been renewed for two more seasons. However, the show's production sparked a family rift, as Katie Price expressed significant distress over being deliberately excluded from filming. She felt 'disrespected' and 'disregarded,' alleging that Peter Andre and his management team were responsible for the snub.

Princess herself has revealed that she doesn't believe either of her parents have watched the show, suggesting it's geared towards a younger audience. The fallout surrounding the show has been considerable. Peter Andre and his wife, Emily, have reportedly opted out of participating in the second season to mitigate the ongoing 'noise' related to Katie's absence.

The first season featured Peter supporting Princess with driving lessons and delivering a speech at her 18th birthday – an event Katie claims she was intentionally left out of. While Princess's show included appearances from her stepmother, Emily, Katie was only featured through voice recordings. Katie voiced her frustration on her podcast, stating she felt sidelined despite her long career and desire to support her daughter's ambitions.

She emphasized the importance of parental involvement in a child's achievements and expressed her hurt at being denied opportunities to participate in Princess's work-related events, such as photoshoots and store openings. Katie believes Peter and his management team are actively preventing her from being involved in Princess's career. She highlighted the irony of Princess following a similar path to her own, yet being unable to receive her mother's support publicly.

The situation stems from a complex history between Peter and Katie, who divorced in 2009 after four years of marriage. Peter has since remarried to Emily, with whom he shares three children. Katie has faced public struggles with personal issues, including addiction and legal troubles, which she believes are contributing to her exclusion. Despite these challenges, she maintains her love and support for both Princess and Junior, and wishes them well in their respective endeavors.

The award ceremony saw Princess shining in an olive-green dress and silver heels, while Junior and Jasmine also made stylish appearances





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