Princess Andre debuts as presenter on This Morning amid family drama

Teen influencer Princess Andre hosts a prom‑dress segment on ITV's This Morning, while her mother Katie Price deals with the disappearance and alleged detention of husband Lee Andrews in Dubai.

Princess Andre stepped onto the set of ITV's This Morning for the first time on Thursday, joining long‑time presenters Craig Doyle and Angela Scanlon to front a fashion segment aimed at helping teenage girls choose prom dresses.

The 19‑year‑old, who is the daughter of former glamour model Katie Price and singer‑songwriter Peter Andre, appeared visibly excited as she introduced the segment. Craig opened the show by noting that Princess had recently attended her own prom and would now be assisting three young girls in finding the perfect dress for their own celebrations. The camera cut to the three participants, each nervously awaiting guidance from the new presenter.





During the live broadcast Princess spoke candidly about the pressures of prom season, recalling how stressful it had been for her to locate a suitable gown. She displayed a photograph of herself in a royal‑blue dress she had worn to her own prom, explaining that she had initially struggled to find a dress that felt right but ultimately made her choice the day of the event after narrowing the options down to seven.

Craig praised her for offering practical advice and relieving the anxieties of the girls at home, to which Princess responded enthusiastically, confirming her eagerness to help. The segment continued with Princess offering style tips, discussing colour coordination, and encouraging the participants to prioritize comfort as well as appearance.



The appearance came amidst a wave of media attention focused on Princess's mother, Katie Price, and her husband Lee Andrews.

Earlier in the week, Katie announced that she had finally heard from Lee after a harrowing 11‑day disappearance that saw him allegedly detained in Al Awir prison in Dubai on suspicion of espionage. Katie disclosed a brief phone call during which Lee, allegedly bound and hooded, claimed he had been kidnapped and taken to a secret location before being transferred to the UAE jail.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office later issued a statement confirming that British officials were in contact with UAE authorities and were supporting the family, but declined to verify the details of Lee's detention. The dramatic saga has dominated tabloid headlines, adding another layer of intrigue to Princess's on‑screen debut.

In addition to her This Morning appearance, Princess has been building her own media profile, starring in the reality series The Princess Diaries, which first aired on ITV in August 2025 and returned for a second series in March 2026. The show follows her navigating the challenges of growing up in the public eye while pursuing a career as a TikTok influencer and fashion enthusiast.

The programme, alongside her latest television slot, illustrates how the Andre‑Price family continues to blend personal drama with entertainment ventures, keeping audiences riveted across multiple platforms





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Princess Andre This Morning Prom Dress Segment Katie Price Family Drama Lee Andrews Detention

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